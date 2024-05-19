Fashion
Denison Baseball wins its first regional championship in dominant fashion
GRANVILLE, Ohio (May 19, 2024) A historic season for the No. 2 nationally ranked Denison University baseball team continued Sunday as the Big Red captured the 2024 NCAA Granville Regional Championship after a dominant 13-0 victory over the 23rd ranked team. Rowan University at the Big Red baseball field. With its 42nd win of the season, Denison will now head to the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time in program history.
Simply put, it was a clinic in all aspects of the game from the Big Red, who showed their superiority in hitting, pitching and fielding over their opponent throughout the region.
Just as they have done so often this season, especially in the playoffs, Denison scored in the first inning as he drove past Eric Colaco And Noah Leib and one shot per pitch per Jake Welsch loaded the bases with no one out, then a firecracker hit suddenly Erik Sundgren forced a tough play from Rowan pitcher Matt Choi (3-3) to try to get Colaco out at home, but Colaco's speed made the game too difficult for the profs to get out as he carried the score at 1-0. .
Self-inflicted errors continued to haunt Rowan as RBI was on a hit by pitch Cade Nowik and a walk Owen Wilson on a pitch clock violation made the score 3-0, but a 6-4-3 double play to end the first inning kept Denison from increasing its lead for the time being. Choi finished with just 13 strikes on 32 pitches and issued three walks and two hits by pitch during a first inning in which Denison scored all three of his runs without getting a single hit.
After a one-out single for Rowan in the top of the third inning, a great defensive play by Wilson at shortstop saw him step on the bag just as he caught the ball, then throw the ball to Leib at first base for the inning-ending double play.
Wilson then finished the top of the fourth inning with another remarkable play as he lined a backhand to the bottom of the hole to short and threw across his body on a jumper to Leib to account for a leadoff single for Rowan.
In the bottom of the fourth, Choi's fourth pitching hit of the game put the always dangerous Colaco on base with two outs, and the errors came back to bite Choi again as Colaco stole second base then scored on an RBI-double to right center field by Leib.
That allowed Welsch to continue the inning, who hit an RBI single up the middle to score Leib and make it 5-0 Big Red after four innings.
Denison's freshman pitcher, Peter Lemke (9-0), allowed a single in each of the first five innings, but got out of the fifth with a 6-4-3 double play led by Wilson.
It was then Wilson who hit a one-out triple to right center in the bottom of the fifth before scoring on a standing RBI double, also to right center, by Colin Ravin.
A two-out RBI double down the right field line by Jack Fight scored Ravin and was the third extra base hit of the fifth inning for the Big Red against new Rowan pitcher Sean Colbert.
That made it 7-0 for Big Red, then an error at third base on the potential final out in the sixth inning led to three unearned runs for Denison.
This gave Lemke a 10-0 lead to work with, and after allowing a single in each of the first six innings, Lemke's first walk occurred following a one-out clock violation in the seventh . Fortunately, Alex Vasquez was able to start a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning, the third double play of the game converted by the Big Red defense.
Denison scored three more runs in the bottom of the seventh as Colaco and Leib hit back-to-back doubles before RBIs came on a Wilson walk and a Ravin pitch hit. It was one of three pitches made by the Big Red in the inning, and it was the seventh of the game by pitcher Rowan.
Georges Viebrock took the field to start the eighth inning as Lemke came out with seven innings pitched, allowing six hits, no runs, one walk and three strikeouts.
Rowan didn't put two baserunners in the same inning until the ninth inning, but a strikeout thrown by Viebrock followed by a groundout to Wilson ultimately sent the Big Red to its first-ever regional championship.
Leib led the Big Red offensively, going 4-for-5 with four runs scored and two RBI doubles.
Lutte, Welsch and Ravin each finished with two hits while Ravin also produced three RBIs.
Finally, Wilson finished with two runs scored and two walks while Welsch and Nowik were both hit by a pitch twice.
In addition to winning the first regional championship in program history, Denison improved to 42-6 this season, extending its single-season winning record, and will now advance to the Super Regionals in the NCAA Division III which will take place on Friday. , May 24 and Saturday May 25. The opponent and location for the Denison Super Regional have not yet been announced.
