Fashion
Targets designer collection features lightweight dresses and tops starting at $24
Summer is so close we can almost taste it, but its rapid arrival may have you panicking into thinking your wardrobe isn't ready yet. Whether you need a total overhaul or comfortable, flattering pieces to complement what's already in your closet, the latest from Targets Drop from designer Future Collective offers skirts, dresses, tops and more, and each piece is $45 or less.
THE Target exclusive brand partners with designers and style influencers, and its latest collaboration features the work of Jène Naylor, a designer who uses fashion to express himself. This new collection including sizes from XXS to 4X includes a skirt and a top summer sets, elevated midi dresses, tank tops, classic pants, and more in vibrant colors and patterns as well as timeless neutral tones, and prices start at just $24. Each piece just became available for sale on May 19, so get your favorites before sizes start selling out.
Future Collective with the Jene Naylor collection at Target
- Braided button-front cardigan$34
- Braided sweater mini skirt$28
- Ruffled ankle-length dress$40
- Button Front Sleeveless Denim Midi Dress$45
- One-Shoulder Draped Midi Dress$34
- High-waisted shorts with belt$32
- Long lace sweater skirt$38
- Lace sweater tank top$24
- High-waisted straight pants$36
- Tie Neck Halter Top$26
- One Shoulder Tie Top$24
- Crossover mini dress$30
Braided button-front cardigan
Cardigans are a perfect layering piece to stock up for summer, especially when it's breezy. braided design. This style falls to the waist and features a notched collar with black and gold buttons that add interest to a monochrome look. You can wear it alone or open over a tank top, and be sure to grab it with the matching braided skirt it's stretchy and flexible for a complete package that offers stylish comfort.
Ruffled ankle-length dress
If your summer plans include weddings, showers, or resort vacations, you'll want a lightweight dress like this maxi with ruffle details. The $40 dress can easily be worn for a fancier occasion without spending a small fortune, and it comes in three summer-ready colors and prints, like floral red, green, and cream and brown stripes, so so you can buy multiple versions. This asymmetrical style features a side slit for easy movement and is fully lined so you can wear it anywhere with confidence.
Lace sweater skirt
This ultra-light midi sweater skirt And matching tank top are ideal for a trip to the beach or a day at the pool. The pointelle knit style features lace details and, as it's unlined, the set is a good option to wear as a swimsuit cover-up. But don't worry about getting too hot in nearly full-length skirts; It's made with a soft, breathable cotton-blend fabric that lets the breeze through, so you can easily stay cool.
High-waisted straight pants
Classic, crisp slim-fit pants are a wardrobe staple any time of year, and this straight leg pair is available in summery white and all-season black, you may want to add both to your cart. The high-waisted style features a side zipper for soft, clean lines on your torso as well as two back pockets, and it's available in sizes 00 to 30. Although the pants are long, the lightweight cotton-blend fabric and rayon will keep you from getting too hot.
One Shoulder Tie Top
Your top can be the centerpiece of your look, and this statement one shoulder design achieves this. It features a knotted detail and can be worn tucked into a skirt or lightly over fitted jeans. Moreover, if you like it so much, you can also buy it from a similar store dress version it's made with the same airy material and comes in white or cream and brown striped top color options.
Find even more luxurious summer pieces from Targets Collective future with Jene Naylor collection below.
Button Front Sleeveless Denim Midi Dress
One-Shoulder Draped Midi Dress
High-waisted shorts with belt
Tie Neck Halter Top
