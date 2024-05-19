Fashion
The Cannes Film Festival dress code explained: history and rule violations
The Cannes Film Festival is known for its glitz, glamor and apparently, controversial dress code. Over the years, the dress rules set by the ceremony have been flouted by several star attendees, with some being asked to stay off the red carpet.
Ahead, learn more about the annual film festival's strict clothing rules.
What is the current dress code at the Cannes Film Festival?
According to the event website, the dress code is as follows:
“To attend the Gala screenings, a tuxedo with a bow tie or an evening dress is obligatory. Failing that, you can wear a cocktail dress, a dark pantsuit, a formal top with black pants, a black dress, a black or midnight blue suit with a bow tie… Elegant shoes, with or without heels, are a must. rigor. . Coaches are prohibited. We ask our participants to avoid bringing backpacks, tote bags or large bags. For other projections, correct clothing is sufficient.
How has the Cannes Film Festival dress code evolved?
The Cannes Film Festival's black tie dress code dates back to its inception in 1946. Even though times have changed, some “unwritten” mandates have not.
The Cannes Film Festival is believed to have a long-standing rule requiring women to wear heels, as many have been turned away for refusing to do so. In 2015, several media outlets reported that a group of women were denied entry to the premiere of “Carol,” a period romance starring Cate Blanchett, because their shoes were not “enough high”.
The same year, Asif Kapadia, director of the Amy Winehouse documentary “Amy,” confirmed on social media that his wife was also not allowed to attend her own Cannes premiere because she did not wear heels , although she was eventually allowed to enter.
This rule appears to still be in effect since 2019, when former Variety editor-in-chief Claudia Eller was briefly stopped by security guards for not wearing high heels, she claimed in a video posted on Twitter.
“Last night I got arrested on the red carpet at Cannes and this idiot security guard told me I couldn't attend this premiere because I was wearing flats,” Eller wrote to the 'time, sharing a video of the encounter. “I threatened to publish this video on our Variety website. I got in.”
Men's suits are also subject to strict control: in 1960, writer Henry Miller was turned away from the red carpet for refusing to wear a tuxedo.
Last year, at the Cannes Film Festival, Vogue employee Zach Weiss was excluded from the premiere of “Jeanne Du Barry” for wearing an outfit deemed “too colorful.”
“It has to be black, both the jacket and the shoes,” an official told Weiss.
Who broke the dress code rules on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet?
Pablo Picasso, 1953
The legendary entertainer wore a shearling coat over his corduroy suit at the 1953 Cannes Film Festival, even though he was still allowed to walk the red carpet.
Tilda Swinton, 2004
While clutches remain the most popular handbag silhouette on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, Tilda Swinton skirted protocol and opted for a large mesh tote at the premiere of “Fahrenheit 911” in 2004.
Julia Roberts, 2016
Julia Roberts ditched her shoes while walking the “Money Monster” red carpet in an off-the-shoulder Armani Privé dress and emerald Chopard necklace.
Kristen Stewart, 2018
Kristen Stewart stepped out of her Christian Louboutin heels at the premiere of Spike Lee's 'Blackkklansman' at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.
“There's definitely a distinct dress code,” she later told The Hollywood Reporter. “People get really mad at you if you don’t wear heels or something. I feel like you can't ask that anymore, but it's still a given. If you don't ask men to wear heels and a dress, you can't ask me either.
DJ Kiddy Smile, 2019
French musician, dancer and TV personality DJ Kiddy Smile has criticized Cannes' rules on gender-fluid dress. He was almost kicked out of the “Pain and Glory” premiere in 2019 after wearing a floral dress.
Jennifer Lawrence, 2023
After pairing her Dior dress with flip flops, Jennifer Lawrence said she didn't know she was breaking protocol. “I had no idea,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight last year. “My shoes were too big.”
Chris Hemsworth, 2024
Chris Hemsworth didn't wear a tie on the red carpet at the “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” premiere, breaking the festival's black tie dress code.
Below, check out celebrity style on the 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet.
