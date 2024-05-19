Orphan steals the show at Australian Fashion Week with world-debut The Last Season collection





Amazingly, Australians throw 500 million kg of clothing into landfills every year. As an ethical fashion brand, focused on making clothing that is less harmful to the planet, madre natura refuses to add to this problem. Thus, to avoid waste, the brand has chosen not to launch its new collection into the world before having sold each piece of its previous one. “The Last Season collection was unveiled during Fashion Week and saw an older collection walk the catwalk, for the first time in the world. Traditionally, fashion shows have always presented new designer lines. But in a very bold and very courageous move, The Last Season collection did the opposite and quickly became the talk of Fashion Week. Finally, something new for Fashion Week: old clothes on the catwalks – SMH The sustainable label just presented an old collection on the catwalk at AFW – Refinery29 The most daring show of Australian Fashion Week showed absolutely nothing new –Large format In another world first, The Last Season Collection was streamed live on TikTok, where viewers were able to shop the collection, in real time, as it walked the runway. A control room was set up behind the scenes, where shoppable 10-second ads were created instantly, by a team of editors, for each individual garment in the collection. These ads were broadcast LIVE, while the models were still walking the catwalk. They also reminded TikTok users that once every item from The Last Season collection was sold, the new Madre Naturas collection could be released. This innovative use of the TikTok platform helped make the show go viral. Orphan founder Ant Hatton says: “At Orphan we always try to focus on creating work that is both striking and compelling. We hope that The Last Season Collection will persuade consumers to shop more sustainably and other fashion brands to stop producing more and more clothes before they have sold the ones they have already made. Orphan founder Hans Berents says: “Our goal was to challenge the conventions of the fashion industry and spark a global conversation about sustainability. The Last Season collection was inspired by the desire to create an optimistic future for the planet, the industry and all those who walk and will walk the earth in generations to come. Madre Natura founder Jackie Galleghan concludes: “Like most designers, I have always dreamed of presenting a new collection on a major catwalk. But the idea Orphan presented was so relevant that I knew we had to do it. At Australian Fashion Week, the country's biggest designers showcase their work, but the Last Season collection made us stand out among them. It got us talking. And that let the industry know that we're here. But more importantly, it means we're not just talking about sustainability and waste, but actually doing something about it. Madre Natura made its debut at Australian Fashion Week, partnering with Australia's #1 cleantech startup, Greener, who sponsored the show. Together, they sent a clear and profound message: glamor does not have to come at the expense of the world. With special thanks to: Tic Tac Greener Redken Bresic Whitney Deliverables Agency Small flowers Innumerable Production technology

