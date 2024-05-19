Family joins the dots on the darling dress

Photo credit – Karen Hughes/Whanganui Regional Museum.

Jim and Sue Campbell in the Museum's textile workshop, with Lila Campbell's dress.

Whanganui Regional Museum is delighted to have received a treasure trove of new information highlighting the life of Lila Alice Campbell, a prominent Whanganui personality whose legacy continues to inspire generations. The museum's archives have been enriched by family members who came forward following the recent display of a beloved 1970s dress belonging to Lila.

Posted for the month of April Outfit of the month exhibition, the sleeveless navy and white polka dot dress offers a glimpse into Lila's vibrant personality through her sartorial choice. The dress was a favorite of Lilas's and worn throughout the 1970s and 1980s. Gifted to the Museum by Lila herself in 1997, the dress became a symbol of her vivacious character.

Lila's son, Jim, and daughter-in-law, Sue, met with Kaihpai Taonga/Collections and Curatorial Manager, Trish Nugent-Lyne to provide invaluable information, photographs and anecdotes about Lila, painting a vivid picture of his remarkable life. Sue fondly recalled Lila's passion for cars and fashion, citing her ownership of iconic American vehicles that became part of her identity.

As a teacher at Rangitikei College, Lila's unconventional yet charismatic presence left a lasting impression on the students, who looked forward to her daily fashion statements. Sue remembers: She loved cars. She owned Mustangs, Camaros and a Thunderbird. She would go to school in these cars and the kids would say, I wonder what Mrs. Campbell is wearing today? and she would wear long boots and short dresses.

Jim remembers his mother's fondness for cars and her frequent visits to Monaco Motors in Hamilton, where she would effortlessly trade one iconic vehicle for another.

She bought and sold about 15 or 16 American muscle cars. The big Thunderbird from 1969 was the most incredible. It was quite spectacular. It was like President Kennedy's car with the top down.

We lived on a farm. But we didn't really need a garage because she was never home.

Jim said Lila often wore high heels, even though she was already quite tall. I remember the lace-up boots she wore. They looked like something Madonna would wear. When she emerged from the Thunderbird with these, the boots also became part of the museum's collection.

Jim remembers a carefree woman who broke stereotypes with her youthful spirit and zest for life. From her love of sports to her active involvement in political campaigns, Lila's character entertained everyone who knew her. She was an athletic champion. She was a representative hockey player, tennis player, table tennis player and very gifted golfer. She had a lot of energy.

Sue said: “She was still playing hockey in her seventies. At one time, she was the oldest woman to compete in the Masters Games in hockey.

She was also a member of the New Labor Party. Jim said. She traveled miles to distribute brochures. She was in love with Jim Anderton and had a very large photo of him in her house on Churchill Street. He was a character.

However, as Sue remembers it, she wasn't a domesticated goddess, she didn't really like cooking, cleaning the house or anything like that. As soon as she could, she started playing tennis again.

We took over the farm and she was still docked with us, in her sixties. Anything to get out of the house.

Sue says that long after Lila retired, she had a lot going on in her life. She was still traveling the countryside. She sold her house on Argyle Street to travel around the world when she was seventy.

Jim described an indomitable spirit that never wavered. I never saw her come down. If she wasn't feeling well – which was very rare – her philosophy was to go out, play a good game of tennis and sweat it out. She said it removed all the toxins from the body and then she left. She never went to the hospital – only to have children.

At 92, she had lost her sight, which was a shame because she was a great reader, but she still had her faculties. When we went to see her, she knew who we were.

THE Outfit of the month The series invites fashion enthusiasts to indulge in the fabulous style of past eras and explore the roots of many modern garments. Audience members are encouraged to share stories and knowledge about the outfits they are connected to.

Trish Nugent-Lyne, Head of Collections and Conservation at Whanganui Regional Museum, remarked:

“Lila Campbell's legacy is an excellent illustration of the resolute spirit that defines the rich cultural fabric of our community. With the additional information and photographs from Jim and Sue, we can illustrate her place, as well as that of others progressive women, in the unique cultural tapestry of Whanganui.

The Whanganui Regional Museum expresses its sincere gratitude to Jim and Sue Campbell for their invaluable contributions which have helped to enrich Whanganui's social history collection.

