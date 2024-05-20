7 Best Summer Fashion Trends for Travelers

Summer is just around the corner and this season's trends couldn't be more exciting. As a fashion fanatic and travel writer living in New York, I love roaming the streets of Soho and Williamsburg, drawing inspiration from my fellow New Yorkers for my next outfit. I used this idea to share current trends for Travel + Leisure readers for fall, winter, and spring, and now I'm back with a summer iteration to share styles that will complement any wardrobe of my fellow fashion travelers.

The latest trends for the upcoming season include everything from hiking equipment go sewing has fashion-forward matching sets. These pieces are inherently travel-friendly, so I'm especially looking forward to adopting these styles for my next vacation, they're comfortable And versatile. Whether you use this list to get inspiration for your next outfit or shop some of my favorite styles directly, keep scrolling to find your new favorite pieces. Prices start at just $20.

Hiking and outdoor equipment

My friend (and T+L donor) Alice has been wearing hiking gear beyond the trails for years now and calling her a genius or fashion pioneer, but I've seen people embrace hiking pants at the farmers market and even wear sneakers for lunch. Style aside, hiking and outdoor clothing is designed to stand the test of time and is inherently durable, making it a great choice to wear on and off the trail. This trend inspired me to take Merrell Moab 3, Women's Hiking Shoes as my only pair of shoes for my recent vacation to Sweden, and I truly thanked myself for the plush comfort I felt throughout the trip.

This style also includes the resurgence of durable pants like the Abercrombie Women's Casual Cargo Pants that feature plenty of roomy pockets and breathable shirts like this one 100% merino wool t-shirt of Ice Breaker which are comfortable, wick away moisture and repel odors.

Abercrombie Women's Casual Cargo Pants

Abercrombie & Fitch



Couture Country Club and Tennis

I don't know if it's the lure of the cinematic world of “Challengers,” the rise of pickleball, or the appreciation of classic silhouettes, but preppy style is at an all-time high. This trend takes a casual yet refined attitude towards fashion, opting for clothing that typically has a fitted and put-together look. These options include pants and button-down shirts, of course, but also tennis skorts, dresses and more.

Brands like Vineyard Vines and J. McLaughlin have always excelled in these categories. I highly recommend adding the Vineyard Vines cable-knit cotton cardigan And J. McLaughlin Britt Striped Linen Shirt to your wardrobe as soon as possible but I also like the Match Point Alo Yoga Tennis Skirt And Vital Athlete Dress. Oh, and this style is also really fun to wear with a pair of tennis shoes, and my favorite pair is the Gola Tennis Mark Cox Women's Sneaker (which cost less than $100).

J. McLaughlin Britt Striped Linen Shirt

J. McLaughlin



White sneakers

We've embraced colorful shoes for a year now, but this season reminds us of the ever-classic power of a pair of white sneakers. They're a travel staple for a reason, and if you don't already have a go-to pair, you should check them out. The 10 Best Comfortable White Sneakers Our Editors Traveled the Globe In but also keep scrolling to browse some of my favorites. I am currently preparing the new product Deckers X Lab X-SCAPE 3D Model sneaker designed with extra cushioning to be worn as both a performance shoe And elegant white sneaker that goes with everything. I'm also a New Balance girl at heart and will never stop wearing my New Balance 550. The certified podiatrist Dr. Scholls Leisure Time Sneakers are another great choice for traveling, and they're currently on sale for $70 on Amazon.

White sneakers never go out of style and are just what your travel wardrobe needs for your European vacation or whatever walking trip you have planned this season.

Dr. Scholls Leisure Time Sneakers

Amazon



Flowy dresses and tank tops

With triple-digit weather forecast over the next few weeks, it's time to embrace some breathable, lightweight pieces. I'm seeing a lot of flowy tank tops and loose dresses around town, and this trend is great news for travelers because it's a guaranteed way to ensure you look fashionable and feel comfortable. feel comfortable throughout your journey. Right now, one of my favorite destinations for pieces of this nature is Aritziaand I love it 100 percent Babaton Encourage Poplin Dress And Sunday cannoli top.

These draped pieces give travelers plenty of room to experiment with various lightweight materials like crochet and sheer clothing. For example, I love the Kasia crochet sweater Z Supply to wear over a tank top or swimsuit and the Bmjl Women's Chiffon Blouse from Amazon to keep me cool during look cool.

Bmjl Women's Chiffon Blouse

Amazon



Colorful fun

Incorporating statement pieces is a tried-and-true travel tip for seamlessly putting together fashionable outfits. Bright, bold colors and prints are an eye-catching way to elevate any look, and it's my latest favorite travel tip for fashionable cuts on the go. Whether it's vibrant prints like this Breathable suit And square top by Rujuta Sheth (which my affinity for this trend this season may be entirely based on) or bright monochrome colors like this orange Soowalaoo Women's Satin Skirt or the Ribbed Tank Top Amour Green Asmet Paris in a stunning mulberry, these fashionable pieces can be found in a variety of clothing such as dresses, shirts, pants and much more. There truly is something for everyone this season.

It's a fun and easy trend to adopt, so if you're waiting for an opportunity to refresh your travel wardrobe, these pieces are begging for a place in your closet:

Soowalaoo Women's Satin Skirt

Amazon



Matching sets

If there's one thing about our editors to Travel + Leisure, is that we love a good matching set. And this trend is by no means new, but retailers are dropping more and more fashionable two-piece sets, and travelers are wearing them more than ever. They're a great choice for traveling because they're a surefire way to always look put-together while seamlessly expanding your wardrobe's styling capabilities (by mixing and matching each piece). Right now, one of my favorite matching sets is from Gap: the Cropped button-back tank top in linen blend and corresponding 365 high-waisted linen-blend shorts. I love linen for summer and was so impressed with the set in red that I'm considering it in a few more colors for the upcoming vacation.

I also like the Anrabess Women's Shorts and Sweater Two Piece Set with a lightweight short-sleeved sweater and knit shorts that can be worn together or separately. It's also only $35, as if you needed any other reason to buy one.

Automet Women's Two Piece Set

Amazon



Jeans

It may be the revival of Western style or shoppers simply wanting to return to classic styles, but denim is everywhere. Retailers put denim jackets, Topsand of course, jeans, at the forefront of their summer catalogs and I'm totally here for it. And while you might be a little hesitant about adding denim to your cozy travel wardrobe, brands have taken these concerns into account and are offering comfortable, flexible pieces. For example, I will live in the Aritzia Sunday Best Demo Denim Shorts this season for their effortlessly stylish and comfortable look, and I love everything I've tried from the Oprah-loved NYDJ brand (especially the Teresa wide-leg jeans).

Free People – Ziggy Overalls

Free people



