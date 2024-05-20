Luke Newton improvised the Bridgerton carriage scene for Penelope

The Bridgerton Chronicles the season's carriage scene would definitely shock everyone, and one specific moment was due to the actor Luke Newton.

This article contains spoilers for The Bridgerton Chronicles season 3, part 1.

Colin (Newton) and Penelope (Nicholas Coughlan) the romance reaches its climax in the carriage. After Penelope runs out of bullets, following that of the suitor Lord Debling (Sam Phillips) rejection, she is ready to go home. The carriage doesn't get very far before Colin runs after it to confess his love for his long-time friend.

Following Colin's statement, Pen reveals that she feels the same way and they connect to the vehicle. Their steamy date is finally interrupted when the car stops at Bridgerton House, where the driver has been instructed to drop Colin off. Before exiting the vehicle, Newton's Colin used just a few fingers to pull the sleeve of Penelope's dress up over her shoulder.

The dalliance — set to an orchestral version of Pitbull's “Give Me Everything” – may be the most talked about scene on social media since the series premiered on Thursday, May 16. Fans were particularly obsessed with the fact that Colin only used a few fingers to repair his love's dress.

Andrew Ahna director on The Bridgerton Chronicles season 3, confirmed that the action was the 31-year-old actor's idea.

“I wish I could take credit for this incredible moment of physical authenticity, but I didn't give it that direction,” Ahn wrote via X on Saturday May 18. “It was all Luke Newton!”

At the end of the scene, Colin jumps out of the car and holds out his hand for Penelope to follow his example.

“Are you coming with me?” Colin asks. When she hesitates, he exclaims, “For God’s sake, Penelope. Are you going to marry me or not?

Before Penelope can respond, the camera fades to black to announce that her answer will be featured in the second part of the new season.

Newton and Coughlan, 37, haven't revealed how their characters' love story will unfold (four new episodes will be released on June 13) but they trusted each other to film the romantic scenes.

“It didn’t feel stilted or choreographed,” Coughlan said. Today earlier this month. “We were just like, ‘I trust you. You trust me. Let's do this. Let's make this the best it can be.'

Coughlan and Newton were so in the moment that they didn't hear production say, “Cut.”

“So they were looking at us on the monitors and saying, ‘What are they doing? “, remembers Coughlan. “The director had to come and say, 'What were you doing?' We told you to stop!'

The Bridgerton Chronicles Season 3, Part 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.