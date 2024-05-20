Connect with us

Georgia baseball suffers first home series loss in derogatory fashion | Georgia Sports

 


Georgia baseball entered its final game of the regular season with high hopes. The Bulldogs were coming off a nine-game winning streak that saw them win three straight SEC series. Saturday's rubber match against Florida gave the Bulldogs an opportunity to score a fourth straight game and head into the playoffs in fine form.

Instead, Georgia had a sour afternoon at Foley Field. The Bulldogs gave up 12 runs to the Gators in the fourth inning to lose 19-11. It was Georgia's first home series loss this season and one the Bulldogs hope to shake off quickly.

You better move on, head coach Wes Johnson said. Rinse well and recover well after training on Monday.

After Zach Harris pitched three shutout innings with a broken nose, the pitching staff fell apart. The Gators started the fourth with three straight hits and two homers against Harris to take a one-run lead.

With one out, Josh Roberge replaced Harris and allowed six baserunners before being replaced by Chandler Marsh. The Bulldogs' bad luck on the mound continued from there, as five more runs were scored. After 17 Gators came to the plate, DJ Radtke won the final out of the inning.

Before the Gators' twisted number, the Bulldogs appeared to be in a favorable position for the game. Georgia chased Florida two-way star Jac Caglianone off the mound after just 2.1 innings. It was Caglianone's second shortest start of the season.

Georgia took a three-point lead early in the fourth. However, the 12-run inning shifted the momentum of the game in favor of the visiting Gators. It also prompted a meeting in the Bulldogs dugout.

I challenged our team after that inning,” Johnson said. I said: You don't know how this is going to end. We're not going to press the panic button, but we have to play the second half of the game with some pride. And see if we can win the second half of the game, and we did. I thought our offense showed a lot of fight and didn’t give up.

The Bulldogs scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth to make the final score respectable. Charlie Condon hit his NCAA-leading 35th home run of the season to start the inning. Two batters later, Slate Alford launched a solo shot onto the scoreboard in right field. Four straight hits followed and brought Georgia's run total into double digits.

We've been playing some good baseball recently, Condon said. But every day you give up a 12 spot depends on what you have left in the tank after that. We seem to be doing a good job showing some fighting spirit. In the end it was like we were there and we stayed there, without giving away our bats we had a few pitchers come in and try to get out. It's about doing the best you can in the situation.

Despite scoring 11 points, the offense also had some misfortunes. The Bulldogs left 11 runners on base, including coming up empty-handed after a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the third. With runners in scoring position, Georgia was 5-for-20.

However, the scenario was that of the pitchers. 19 points tied for the most allowed by the Bulldogs in a game all season. Georgia also gave up 19 points in losses to Michigan State and Texas A&M.

Despite the loss, Georgia finished the regular season with a 39-14 record, which is its best regular season mark since 2019. The Bulldogs went 17-13 in the SEC and only suffered five losses at Foley Field.

Georgia will be the sixth seed in the SEC Tournament. The Bulldogs are scheduled to face the 11th seed Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. in Hoover, Alabama. Full tournament standings will be revealed following Saturday night's conference slate.

