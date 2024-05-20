Reese Witherspoon's Flowy Summer Dress, Sun Hat, and Huge Tote Bag Gave Us Instant Inspo for a Day at the Beach





Reese Witherspoon may have just mastered the perfect outfit for a day at the beach, with a cute printed dress, wide-brimmed sun hat and casual beige sandals coming together for a summer outfit that has us dreaming of dining al fresco in Monteray (Big little lies style). The actor's summer outfits have been particularly chic lately, with Reese recently showing us how to master a casual summer outfit with a simple yet stylish white denim outfit. This time, the actor, who recently announced that there would be a Blonde's Revenge prequel next year, kept it casual, wearing a printed dress from her own lifestyle brand, Draper James. Reese opted for a simple style with sandals and a chic sun hat — and she's a lady after our hearts with such a huge tote bag to store all those beach essentials. Reese Witherspoon captioned the photo: “There's no such thing as a perfect summer dress…oh wait, I found it!” Fans were quick to comment on the actress' style, with one writing: “You look stunning.” While another said: “This dress looks great on you!! #abercrombiestyle. And a third wrote: “I have an almost identical bag. But I'm sure your brand is famous. Reese also recently stepped out in another perfect summer look, combining a fringed, frilly white summer dress and a cherry red pedicure in a dreamy style hat trick. The bold pattern of swirls and florals with blue stitching gives this pretty dress a Mediterranean touch, while the square beach bag adds a modern touch. Reese identified the clothes as being from Draper James X Kohl's, which is his California lifestyle brand and embodies the actor's laid-back style. Reese wears the Draper James Women's Embroidered Midi Dress, available from US department store Kohl's, which unfortunately does not ship to the UK. But we've found some great alternatives if you want to emulate Reese's style. Made from floaty fabrics that will keep you cool, with sleek and flattering cuts, any of these would make a great addition to your summer capsule wardrobe. Sign up to our free daily email to receive the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinions, expert advice on style and beauty trends, plus practical guides on health and wellness questions you want answers to. Shop Reese's Summer Style GAP linen-blend square-neck midi dress This pretty summer dress is made from 55% linen for a soft, airy feel. The bold blue and white pattern makes it a great choice for holidays or as a wedding guest dress in the UK. & Other Stories – Linen midi dress with belt This strapless printed dress from & Other Stories also comes in black, but we love the pretty blue and white pattern that complements its romantic shape made up of a structured bodice and full skirt. Abercrombie & Fitch Emerson Wide Strap Linen Blend Midi Dress This flattering dress from Abercrombie & Fitch can be worn either for evening, with strappy heels and a clutch, or for day, with sandals and a sun hat. asos oversized canvas tote bag This oversized canvas tote bag from asos doesn't have the same pop of color as Reese's, but it's an affordable and stylish way to store all your beach essentials safely. Reiss Gracie ribbon-embellished raffia hat This embellished hat from Reiss is crafted from raffia for a natural look. A sun hat (with SPF) is one of the best ways to protect your skin from UV rays when the sun comes out. Mango natural fiber tote bag This oversized tote from Mango is affordable at £49.99, with stylish contrast details and a luxurious lining.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.womanandhome.com/fashion/fashion-news/reese-witherspoon-sundress-tote/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos