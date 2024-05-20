Orphan unveils The Last Season collection at Australian Fashion Week

Australian slow fashion house madre natura has made its debut at Australian Fashion Week 2024, teaming up with new creative agency Orphan to reimagine the show.

Australians throw 500 million kg of clothing into landfills every year. As an ethical fashion brand, committed to making clothing that is less harmful to the planet, madre natura refuses to make this problem worse.

Thus, to avoid waste, the brand has chosen not to launch its new collection worldwide before having sold each piece of the previous one.

The Last Season collection was unveiled during Fashion Week and saw an older collection walk the catwalk, for the first time in the world.

Traditionally, fashion shows have always presented new designer lines. In a bold move, The Last Season collection did the opposite and quickly became the talk of Fashion Week.

“Finally, something new for Fashion Week: old clothes on the catwalk” – SMH.

“A sustainable brand just presented an old collection at AFW” – Refinery29.

“Australia Fashion Week's boldest show showed absolutely nothing new” – Broadsheet.

The Last Season collection was also streamed live on TikTok, where viewers were able to shop the collection, in real time, as it walked the runway.

A control room was set up behind the scenes, where shoppable 10-second ads were created instantly, by a team of editors, for each individual garment in the collection.

These advertisements were broadcast live, while the models were still walking on the catwalk. They also reminded TikTok users that once every item from The Last Season collection was sold, the new Madre Naturas collection could be released. This use of the TikTok platform helped make the show go viral.

Orphan founder Ant Hatton said the agency hopes The Last Season Collection will persuade consumers to shop more sustainably.

“And persuade other fashion brands to stop producing more and more clothes, before they have sold the ones they have already made,” Hatton said.

Orphan founder Hans Berents said the agency's aim was to challenge fashion industry conventions and spark a global conversation about sustainability.

“The Last Season collection was inspired by the desire to create an optimistic future for the planet, the industry and everyone who walks and will walk the earth in generations to come.”

Madre Natura founder Jackie Galleghan said that, like most designers, she had always dreamed of presenting a new collection on a major catwalk.

“But the idea Orphan presented was so fitting for the brand that I knew we had to do it. At Australian Fashion Week, the country's biggest designers showcase their work, but the Last Season collection allowed us to stand out among them. It made people stand out and talk about us. And it lets the industry know that we're here.

“But more importantly, it means we’re not just talking about sustainability and waste, but actually doing something about it.

madre natura made its debut at Australian Fashion Week, partnering with Australian cleantech startup Greener who sponsored the show. Together, they sent a clear and profound message: glamor does not have to come at the expense of the world.

