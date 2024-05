Bella Hadid has finally landed in the south of France for its highly anticipated arrival at the Cannes Film Festival. The model stepped out on Sunday, enjoying the sunny weather in a leg-baring brown mini dress. While she brought her impeccable street style to the Riviera, Hadid went braless for a comfortable (and cheeky) fit. Her ensemble seemed to echo this risky move with thin straps, as well as seams under the bust and at the hips that gave the illusion that she was wearing low-cut underwear. Pierre Bouche Hadid paired the bodycon brown dress with pink suede kitten heels from Prada and accessorized with thick gold hoop earrings, gold rings and a stack of thin gold bracelets on one wrist. She also carried a flesh-colored Prada handbag with three-dimensional floral details that matched the shade of her shoes. To beat the heat, the model tucked her brunette hair behind her ears and wore a pair of gold-rimmed rectangular sunglasses. She completed her glamor with a nude lip, bronzed skin and soft pink blush. Arnold Jerocki Hadid's latest outing marks her first Cannes appearance in two years. Although she skipped the festival altogether in 2023, she attended several red carpet events the previous year, including the Broker prime minister, where she wore a stunning white dress with boat neck with a cutout on the hip and gold hardware. Related Stories With many films debuting next week, Hadid is soon expected to deliver some head-turning looks on the red carpet. In the meantime, consider her enviable street style a mood board for the summer to come. Maya Ernest is a writer who covers everything from the latest fashion news to features that explore personal style, social media trends and thoughtful consumption.

