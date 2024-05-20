Shanghai Boulder & Lead Olympic Qualifying Series Final: Lee Dohyun Wins Exciting Competition





Lee Dohyun appeared to be in complete shock after landing first place overall in the men's sport climbing Boulder & Lead at the Olympic qualifying series Shanghai, Sunday (May 18). The Republic of Korea athlete, who finished third at the IFSC Asian Qualifiers last November, started the day by securing fourth place in the eight-man Boulder final. He looked calm and collected afterwards, knowing his strongest event was yet to come. Less than an hour later, Lee began his climb to the main final in front of a capacity crowd at Huangpu Riverside's OQS Urban Park, with hundreds more watching from the concourse behind and on the big screen. He scaled the first part of the wall with his usual speed and precision before reaching the slope. As the midday heat began to set in, the climbing prodigy demonstrated incredible hand strength to stay attached to the smallest of jugs, sweat running down his arms. The rapid movements of the first section were replaced by measured reaches, which elicited huge gasps and roars of approval from a crowd who seemed to feel every tense moment with him. As he neared the top, the arena MC urged the crowd to step up their support, who cheered in unison as he leapt to the top with one last burst of energy. Lee walked away from the wall, smiling and shaking his head in disbelief. Even though the block results weren't great, I wasn't that affected. I always had confidence in the lead because the lead is my main event. I just wanted to do what I could but I didn’t think I could top it,” Lee said afterwards. I didn't feel any pressure but I was surprised (to be at the front of the climb). I'm not very expressive, I'm normally very calm but today I was emotional. I trained a lot for it and realized what it meant. Second place went to the reigning Olympic champion Alberto Ginéswho finished sixth at the Boulder before rebounding to become the only other athlete besides Lee to dominate the lead problem. The Spaniard roared with joy at the top and looked visibly exhausted as he was hoisted up. Third place in the general classification went to the five-time world champion Adam Ondrawho made very light work of the Boulder roads to take first place, before a disappointing slide at the top of the Lead hill set him back.

