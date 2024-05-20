Connect with us

Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse drops heartbreak in Virginia

 


Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse never trailed in its NCAA Tournament quarterfinal against Virginia, until it mattered most.

Connor Shellenberger's goal with 1:40 left in double overtime sealed an 11-10 victory for the No. 6 seed Cavaliers against the No. 3 seed Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon. ahead of an announced score of 9,642 at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson.

Virginia (12-5) advanced to its fourth Final Four in the last five years and will meet No. 7 seed Maryland (10-5) Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The final score was the only time Johns Hopkins (11-5) was mired in a deficit against the Cavaliers. The heaviness of this circumstance weighed on coach Peter Milliman.

“I'm having a hard time getting my thoughts beyond this group,” he said at the start of his post-match press conference. “We've been together for a few years and even some of the guys just joined us this year. It's a tough loss, a tough way to end the season. We had high hopes all year, and I think the group in the locker room, the group that puts everything on the field, has done a phenomenal job of leading, demanding excellence, continuing to work for s 'improve. … My heart breaks for them in this situation.

Virginia's only lead in the game was made possible by Shellenberger, the graduate student forward and two-time Tewaaraton Award finalist who dodged down the right lane until he crossed the goal line. He then moved up the lane and fired a left-handed shot that eluded Johns Hopkins graduate student goalie Chayse Ierlan and sparked a raucous celebration at midfield.

Shellenberger, who had three goals and an assist, said the offense wanted to finish the game for the defense. And he credited associate coach Kevin Cassese for engineering the game-winning play.

“He made a great play at the end,” he said. “The five guys around me performed and they made my job really easy. »

Until Shellenberger's goal, the Blue Jays appeared poised to end a nine-year Final Four drought. They scored the first four goals of the game, led 7-5 at halftime and opened the fourth quarter with a 10-7 advantage. But the offense faded in the fourth period and both overtime sessions, going 22:57 scoreless.

Graduate student forward Jacob Angelus had a goal and five assists, graduate student forward Garrett Degnon had three goals and two assists and senior forward Russell Melendez, a Severna Park native and Archbishop Spalding graduate , scored four goals. But they and their offensive teammates were silenced by the Cavaliers, who replaced starting guard Matthew Nunes just 6:36 into the first quarter with sophomore Kyle Morris, a Baltimore native and Gilman graduate, who made eight saves and allowed six goals in 59:44.

“I don’t think they did anything necessarily different,” Angelus said of the Cavaliers’ defense. “We had limited possessions in the fourth quarter and we didn't take advantage of them. They did a great job cracking down when crunch time came.

Johns Hopkins committed an NCAA tournament-record 25 turnovers, breaking the program's previous mark of 24 sets against — guess who? — Virginia in the quarterfinals in 2009. And Milliman noted that the team's nine misses in 26 attempts were the worst of the season.

“Clearing land is a challenge,” he said. “I think we made some pretty obvious mistakes. We made some mistakes just handling the ball. They put you in situations like that. They did it as best they could and I think we tried to work our way through it and didn't do as good a job.

Johns Hopkins wasted a sparkling performance by Ierlan, who made 15 stops, including four in each of the third and fourth quarters. Graduate student defenseman Beaudan Szuluk, who had primary responsibility for Virginia graduate student forward Payton Cormier, held the NCAA Division I record for career goals (223) with more turnovers (two) than of goals (one in 11 shots).

