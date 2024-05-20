Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse drops heartbreak in Virginia

Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse never trailed in its NCAA Tournament quarterfinal against Virginia, until it mattered most.

Connor Shellenberger's goal with 1:40 left in double overtime sealed an 11-10 victory for the No. 6 seed Cavaliers against the No. 3 seed Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon. ahead of an announced score of 9,642 at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson.

Virginia (12-5) advanced to its fourth Final Four in the last five years and will meet No. 7 seed Maryland (10-5) Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The final score was the only time Johns Hopkins (11-5) was mired in a deficit against the Cavaliers. The heaviness of this circumstance weighed on coach Peter Milliman.

“I'm having a hard time getting my thoughts beyond this group,” he said at the start of his post-match press conference. “We've been together for a few years and even some of the guys just joined us this year. It's a tough loss, a tough way to end the season. We had high hopes all year, and I think the group in the locker room, the group that puts everything on the field, has done a phenomenal job of leading, demanding excellence, continuing to work for s 'improve. … My heart breaks for them in this situation.

Virginia's only lead in the game was made possible by Shellenberger, the graduate student forward and two-time Tewaaraton Award finalist who dodged down the right lane until he crossed the goal line. He then moved up the lane and fired a left-handed shot that eluded Johns Hopkins graduate student goalie Chayse Ierlan and sparked a raucous celebration at midfield.

Shellenberger, who had three goals and an assist, said the offense wanted to finish the game for the defense. And he credited associate coach Kevin Cassese for engineering the game-winning play.

“He made a great play at the end,” he said. “The five guys around me performed and they made my job really easy. »

Until Shellenberger's goal, the Blue Jays appeared poised to end a nine-year Final Four drought. They scored the first four goals of the game, led 7-5 at halftime and opened the fourth quarter with a 10-7 advantage. But the offense faded in the fourth period and both overtime sessions, going 22:57 scoreless.

Graduate student forward Jacob Angelus had a goal and five assists, graduate student forward Garrett Degnon had three goals and two assists and senior forward Russell Melendez, a Severna Park native and Archbishop Spalding graduate , scored four goals. But they and their offensive teammates were silenced by the Cavaliers, who replaced starting guard Matthew Nunes just 6:36 into the first quarter with sophomore Kyle Morris, a Baltimore native and Gilman graduate, who made eight saves and allowed six goals in 59:44.

“I don’t think they did anything necessarily different,” Angelus said of the Cavaliers’ defense. “We had limited possessions in the fourth quarter and we didn't take advantage of them. They did a great job cracking down when crunch time came.

Johns Hopkins committed an NCAA tournament-record 25 turnovers, breaking the program's previous mark of 24 sets against — guess who? — Virginia in the quarterfinals in 2009. And Milliman noted that the team's nine misses in 26 attempts were the worst of the season.

Hopkins vs. Virginia, NCAA men's lacrosse quarterfinal. Virginia players celebrate their 11-10 double overtime win over Hopkins. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Staff)

Johns Hopkins players console themselves after their 11-10 double-overtime loss to Virginia in an NCAA Tournament quarterfinal on Sunday. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Staff)

Hopkins vs. Virginia, NCAA men's lacrosse quarterfinal. Virginia's Chase Yager, left, attempts to block Hopkins' Ryan Evans, right, in the 2nd period. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Staff)

Johns Hopkins' Russell Melendez scores in the second quarter. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Staff)

Virginia's Wills Burt, left, checks Hopkins midfielder Brendan Gaines in the first half. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Staff)

Hopkins vs. Virginia, NCAA men's lacrosse quarterfinal. Hopkins players celebrate one of their goals in the first half. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Staff)

Hopkins vs. Virginia, NCAA men's lacrosse quarterfinal. Hopkins forward Garrett Degnon holds the ball as he falls in the first half. Mike Prestipino of Virginia is at left. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Staff)

“Clearing land is a challenge,” he said. “I think we made some pretty obvious mistakes. We made some mistakes just handling the ball. They put you in situations like that. They did it as best they could and I think we tried to work our way through it and didn't do as good a job.

Johns Hopkins wasted a sparkling performance by Ierlan, who made 15 stops, including four in each of the third and fourth quarters. Graduate student defenseman Beaudan Szuluk, who had primary responsibility for Virginia graduate student forward Payton Cormier, held the NCAA Division I record for career goals (223) with more turnovers (two) than of goals (one in 11 shots).

“I felt good all day,” Ierlan said. “Confident in the group until the end. Just a cool opportunity and a cool step and I just tried to leave it all behind.

The Blue Jays last appeared in the Final Four on May 23, 2015, when that team lost 12-11 to Maryland. The program – widely considered one of the sport's “blue bloods” – has not made the title game since 2008, nor won the crown since 2007.

The Blue Jays beat the Cavaliers 16-14 on March 2, but couldn't achieve similar success when it mattered most. Freshman forward McCabe Millon, a Reisterstown native and McDonogh graduate, paced Virginia with three goals and three assists, junior faceoff specialist and Navy transfer Anthony Ghobriel won 12 of 20 faceoffs and long-stick junior midfielder Ben Wayer landed a top-10 pitch of the game. balls, caused two turnovers and assisted on a goal.

Millon's tying goal with 2:59 left in regulation was reviewed by officials, who upheld the goal even though it appeared Millon had entered the crease before taking his shot. Asked if he had received an explanation from officials, Milliman quickly responded: “No.”

The Cavaliers' victory was their first in their last four overtime games and first since going 5-0 in overtime in 2019. Coach Lars Tiffany said the players never doubted themselves , even in the face of this 4-0 deficit in the first quarter.

“I've been on the sidelines where you can say, 'Ugh, this isn't going the way we want today,'” he said. “But not today even if we never led until the end. This team kept a positive voice.

Denver 10, Syracuse 8

Matt Brown's first season as Pioneers coach continues to improve.

Five unanswered goals between the second and third quarters helped No. 5 seed Denver (13-3) outlast No. 4 seed Orange and earn a semifinal with top seed Notre Dame. No. 1 seed, which beat No. 8 seed Georgetown 16-11. , SATURDAY. The Pioneers and the Fighting Irish (14-1) will face off at noon Saturday in Philadelphia.

“It means everything,” graduate student defender Jack DiBenedetto said. “This is what you dress for every day. We're just happy to have the opportunity to go to Philadelphia and we're ready for what's next.

Brown, who was a four-year starting forward in Denver from 2002-05, helped the program earn its first Final Four berth since 2017 after taking over for Hall of Fame coach Bill Tierney following the 2023 season. Tierney retired with a career record of 439-152 and seven national championships – six at Princeton from 1992 to 2001 and one with the Pioneers in 2015 – becoming the first coach in Division I history to win the NCAA title at two schools.

Four Denver players scored twice, including senior forward Michael Lampert who added an assist to lead the team with three points and offset a game-worst six turnovers. Graduate student forward JJ Sillstrop, sophomore forward Cody Malawsky and senior midfielder Ty Hussey were the other multiple-goal scorers.

Lambert's goal from a sharp angle to the left of the cage with 44 seconds left in the third quarter proved to be the final goal of the game for the Pioneers, who remained scoreless over the final 15:44 minutes.

Syracuse, meanwhile, scored three times in 9:11 in the fourth quarter to tie the game at two with 3:18 left in regulation.

But freshman faceoff specialist John Mullen committed his third violation of the second half, sending him to the penalty box for 30 seconds. This allowed Denver to consume valuable time off the clock.

“Sometimes it wasn’t pretty, but we got through it,” Brown said. “I thought we were disciplined but tough today.”

The Orange's best chance to cut the lead even further came with less than 2:30 left, but second-year forward Joey Spallina's rocket from the left wing rang off the bar transversal. Pioneers senior goalkeeper Malcolm Kleban then stopped fifth-year senior midfielder Jake Stevens for his game-high 10th save, and Denver kept Syracuse at bay until the final horn sounded.

Fifth-year senior midfielder Sam English led the Orange with a game-high four points on two goals and two assists, and sophomore midfielder Michael Leo scored three goals. But Syracuse (12-6) fell to 0-4 in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals since the program last earned a Final Four berth in 2013.

“You can always look back and say, 'What if that?' What if this is it?'” said sophomore defender Billy Dwan, a Lutherville resident and Loyola Blakefield graduate who finished with two ground balls and a forced turnover. “But in reality, there’s nothing we can do about it at the moment. We talked about it a little all week [how] It’s a game of thumbs. The ball went their way today.

NCAA Tournament Final Four

Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

• Notre Dame vs. Denver, noon

• Maryland vs. Virginia, 2:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2