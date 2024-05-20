Fashion
Queen thought Meghan's wedding dress was too white as Sussexes celebrate 6th anniversary
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their sixth anniversary since they were married at St. George's Chapel.
The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which took place at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018, was watched by nearly 30 million people in the United States. Before the ceremony, there was much speculation about which fashion designer Meghan had chosen to create her custom dress.
THE Suits The actor ultimately wore an elegant off-the-shoulder dress designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy as she walked down the aisle. However, according to royal biographer Ingrid Seward, the late Queen Elizabeth II thought Meghan's wedding dress was too white for divorce.
The book My mother and I, which was published in October 2023, claimed that the late queen only revealed her views to her closest confidants. The Queen's cousin, Lady Elizabeth Anson, who was said to have been one of those confidants, reportedly claimed that the monarch thought Meghan's dress was inappropriate given that she had been married before Prince Harry.
In the monarch's view, it was not appropriate for a church divorce and remarriage to appear so flamboyant and virginal, Seward wrote in an excerpt from the book obtained by the monarch. Daily mail.
Meghan was previously married to film producer Trevor Engleson, but they divorced four years before she married Harry in 2018.
The Duchess' wedding dress captivated the audience as she made her way to St George's Chapel. Meghan reportedly chose Waight Keller, Givenchy's first female artistic director, to create her wedding dress because of the designer's elegant aesthetic and laid-back attitude.
The dress featured a boat neckline and a five meter long veil, embroidered with flowers from the 53 Commonwealth countries. Two of Meghan's favorite flowers were also added to the veil: the soft winter flower, which grows outside Nottingham Cottage where she and Prince Harry lived, and the California poppy from her home state in the United States.
The tiara worn by Meghan during the ceremony was loaned to her by the late Queen. The diamond headband of Queen Mary's tiara, which held the Duchess's veil in place, was made in 1932 with a brooch in the center, created in 1893.
Inside the six-part Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan, released in December 2022, Meghan said she is very specific in her dress preferences. She opted for the boat neckline because she was known to wear it while working as a senior member of the royal family.
I had a very clear vision of what I wanted for the day and what I wanted the dress to look like, and what was amazing about working with Clare was that sometimes you'll see designers trying to push you in a different direction, the Duchess. said about the dress. But she totally respected what I wanted to see for the day, and she wanted to bring it to life.
So I knew from the beginning that I wanted a boat neckline, I wanted a short sleeve, I wanted a very timeless, classic feel, she said. Obviously, in terms of the environment we were in and St. George's Chapel, being very modest about its appearance, I knew that the fit was key, as the dress itself would be very concealed.
Meanwhile, Waight Keller reflected on the dress design in the docuseries, noting that there was immense pressure to get her dress flawless. Looking at the design of the dress, we had many conversations about how you want to present yourself to the world, she explained.
The designer also hid several intricate details in the dress, including something blue sewn into the hem.
We basically sewed it into the hem of the wedding dress, so she was the only one who knew it was there, Waight Keller said. Vanity Fair in August 2023. It was a small blue gingham check. It was the perfect personal keepsake that was secretly hidden inside the dress.
After their wedding in 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child, son Archie Harrison, on May 6, 2019 in London, England. The couple then stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California. Harry and Meghan then welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet Lili Diana, on June 4, 2021 in Santa Barbara, California.
