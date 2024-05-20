Jake Gyllenhaal sings Boyz II Men's “End of the Road”





Jake Gyllenhaal showed off his R&B musical talents while hosting Saturday Night Live. During his opening monologue on May 18, the Relay The actor sang an impressive rendition of Boyz II Men's 1992 hit song, “End of the Road,” to mark the series' season 49 finale. Before breaking into song, Gyllenhaal poked fun at hosting the season 49 finale before the long-running NBC sketch comedy series celebrated its 50th season. “When you think of historical TV seasons, the first number that comes to mind is 49,” the actor said. “I mean, sure, you know, one more episode and I would have hosted the 50th season premiere, but who cares?” He added: “I know we're all waiting for season 50, but you can't get to 50 without a little bit of 49. And here we are at the finale, at the end of the road.” Gyllenhaal then sang to the tune of “End of the Road” while jokingly listing celebrities. SNL asked to host the season finale before him. “You know, I was actually SNL“It’s the first choice to host the final after many people said no,” he said. “I guess they’re all holding out for the 50th, but not me.” “I'm the one who said yes,” the actor continued before rattling off names like Pedro Pascal, Zendaya and Ryan Gosling, who recently hosted the show. Gyllenhaal was then joined by SNL actors Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson, Punkie Johnson and Devon Walker, who wore black baseball caps and white sweaters with beige pants. “We've come to the end of the road/It's the last episode/It's time to say goodbye to season 49/You'll soon be 50,” they sang together. Elsewhere during the episode, first-time musical guest Sabrina Carpenter performed her Billboard Hot 100 top 10 single “Espresso” as well as a medley of “Feather” and “Nonsense.” Check out the performances here. Look at Gyllenhaal SNL monologue below. For those without cable, the broadcast is broadcast on Peacockwhich you can register via the link here. Having a Peacock account also allows fans to access previous SNL episodes.

