Bride-to-be sparks fury over her absolutely ridiculous dress rules

A bride-to-be took her perfectionism to another level after sending out her wedding invitation accompanied by her absolutely ridiculous dress rules.

One of the wedding guests shared the dress code on social media, which was then re-shared in the Facebook group Thats it, Im wedding shaming.

I just wouldn't go if there were so many rules about what to wear, the woman said in the post, accompanied by a photo of the detailed and lengthy dress code.

The dress code for brides is formal attire (no black tie).

Men must wear suits, ties and dress shoes.

Preferably dark blue or dark gray, no tuxedo though, the rules state.

The dress code rules in question. Credit: Facebook

The bride-to-be went on to say: No need to get creative! Linen is best suited to our welcome party; please wear traditional fabric for the wedding.

When it came to female guests, it was even more specific.

Midi dresses are also suitable, but make sure they're not too casual (no summer floral dresses, for example) and floor length is acceptable, but make sure it's not too casual. This is not a gala evening dress, said the bride.

As if that wasn't enough, the bride then asked guests to avoid any scandalous necklines, cutouts or sequins.

The idea is to be formal and glamorous, but not like you're going to a black-tie gala, which might seem contradictory to some.

She clearly wasn't a fan of florals in any way and went on to say that solid jewel tones usually work better than florals.

No black please and above all make sure to cover your shoulders and back with a cardigan or light scarf, she added.

The woman's post sparked many comments from people divided over her period.

Imagine taking this list of requirements into a store to try to find an outfit. The seller was also crying, one of them said.

I don't think they know what the word formal means, added another.

I would spread this nonsense all over the internet with names attached if anyone sent it to me. I don't have the energy, time or brain cells for this, said a third.

This is absolutely ridiculous. They dictate the fabric of their guests' clothes! By the way, what is a traditional fabric? » asked another.

However, some praised the detailed dress code.

I love it. You know the expectations, said one.

To me, that's not really unreasonable. This isn't a huge list of do's and don'ts or very specific colors that should be followed or avoided. I think it would be very helpful for guests who don't know what to wear, added another.

