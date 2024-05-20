Fashion
How the NBA Tunnel is a platform for fashion, personal style and more
The NBA arguably set the standard for marrying fashion and sports with its much-watched NBA Tunnel, which has been adopted by other sports leagues in recent years.
The NBA's version, which gained momentum after the dress code mandate in 2005, grew to play a major role in the league itself, with shows airing tunnel walks, fashion brands partnering with players and numerous social media accounts popping up to document athletes' unique looks. .
“Our players are among the most beloved and famous athletes and fashion icons,” said Lisa Piken Koper, NBA chief apparel and sporting goods officer. “Our fans are interested in everything they do off the field, in addition to what they wear, so I think it's just really compelling content to get a glimpse of and a lot of guys are taking big risks in fashion.”
The NBA Tunnel has been a way for players to show off their personal style, with athletes like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Russell Westbrook, Jordan Clarkson, LeBron James, Jayson Tatum and more regularly making an impression on viewers.
Over the years, as the popularity of the NBA Tunnel has grown, more and more players have been encouraged to participate to showcase their personal style, resulting in virtually every player in the league having their moment. every match.
“We've gotten to the point where, of the 450 players in the NBA, probably 300 of them dress for every game,” said Ian Pierno, founder of the LeagueFits Instagram account, which covers the NBA Tunnel extensively. “It goes from star players like your LeBrons, your Shais and even guys. [who] being 13th on the bench can have a huge impact on the tunnel and [receive] online engagement even if they don't play.
Showcasing their individual style is an important part of a player's career, according to Eli Kumekpor, CEO of sports lifestyle brand Mitchell & Ness, who sees the NBA tunnel as a way for athletes to build their brand.
“The evolution has gone from a casual attitude to a very deliberate approach to how they present themselves and how they express themselves,” he said. “It's smart because a lot of actors use this to build their individual brand and express themselves without having to say a lot or be the loudest person in the room. It's not just going to work [for the players,] this is actually rejected in lucrative partnerships, not just in partnerships, but in brands of their own.
Fashion brands have capitalized on the opportunities presented by the NBA tunnel and the star power of players by using the tunnel as a way to launch partnerships or products. For example, in January 2023, James debuted the coveted Tiffany & Co. x Nike collaboration during his walk through the tunnel before a game against the New York Knicks. The Lakers player wore a black and Tiffany blue letterman jacket paired with matching Nike Air Force 1 “1837” sneakers.
Pierno highlighted Trae Young as another player who revealed a memorable tunnel during his career. In 2019, the Atlanta Hawks point guard debuted his Adidas x Icee sneaker collaboration by walking down the tunnel in an all-white look with a freezer box containing the frozen beverage.
“When you really look outside of gaming, it’s clear that brands are partnering with players,” Kumekpor said. “You see capsules released early or glimpses in the tunnel. If you look at the correlation between some of these same brands and how they associate broadly with the league, there's a kind of connectivity and correlation.
The wide reach of the NBA Tunnel has also attracted non-basketball fans who want to track players' appearances.
“It's become a great tool for attracting new fans, because if you're a new basketball fan, maybe the statistics are beyond you because there are so many numbers and so on in basketball -ball,” Pierno said. “But even if you don’t know all the high fashion brands, you can relate to the cool outfits the guys are wearing in the tunnel.”
Pierno's LeagueFits can be credited with increasing the popularity of the NBA Tunnel, as the account has been documenting tunnel walks since 2018. Pierno explained that when he started the account, there was little to no coverage on the style of the athletes during the broadcast.
“In the mid-2010s, if your outfit was going to be seen, it might have been because you had a nationally televised game on TNT and Charles Barkley made a remark about it,” he said. “Maybe it was on TV for like 10 seconds and it's just B-roll, but now LeagueFits plays a big role because when we started in 2018, we were publishing everyone – the star players, bench players, everyone who dressed up. These were moments that lasted.
At the NBA, Piken Koper said NBA Tunnel's content is some of the best performing in the league across its social media platforms and app.
“It’s grown as social media has grown,” she said. “It’s content that our consumers are really interested in and I think players are starting to have a lot of fun with it.”
While some basketball players stick to a classic men's style for their tunnel walks, others have used the NBA tunnel as a way to experiment with high fashion and unconventional looks. This is something Kumekpor applauded about the NBA tunnel, as it reflects the changes seen in men's fashion.
“You look at this generation and you look at fans of the sport today – this notion of individuality resonates with many consumers,” he said. “People avoid the uniformity and conformity of having to dress according to a set of rules. If you look down the tunnel, a lot of guys are questioning the rules and norms of how you put things together, how you dress, and how you style certain things. This resonates greatly with today's consumer, who is moving away from tried-and-true rules.
As the 2024 playoffs conclude in the coming weeks, the stakes will be even higher for the NBA's best players, who will need to step up their game, both on the court and in the tunnel.
