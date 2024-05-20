Why fashion needs to step up its support for black students

Five years ago, Imani was a student at Kent State University and her future looked bright: she was a fashion major and had made it to the second round of the CFDAs Design Scholar competition.

Her collection is inspired by African prints, with vibrant fabrics and elaborate headbands. It was a way of paying homage to home.

But when Imani, who spoke to BoF on the condition of being identified by a pseudonym, sat down with her professor to receive constructive feedback, she was devastated to learn that her collection wasn't commercial enough; that if it wanted to win the competition, it had to ensure that its offer was acceptable to the American market.

The incident almost caused her to quit school and completely abandon her dream of working in the fashion industry. His story is unfortunately not rare. When students like Imani don't engage with fashion on a systemic level, the industry misses out on diverse forms of innovation and crucial new perspectives. But black representation continues to be lacking in the industry as a whole, even as top companies have hired diversity officers and invested in mentoring programs intended to strengthen the pipeline of professionals. The problem, black professionals say, doesn't start at hiring, but rather with cultivating talent at the education stage.

I don't see many black or brown students, said Dawn Karen, a professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology. I know all the black students by name, and they are certainly spread out.

Enrollment of black students in fashion programs often does not meet population norms. According to 2022 U.S. Census data, Black and African Americans make up 13.6% of the population. At the Fashion Institute of Technology, Black students represent 8% of its enrollment in 2024. At other schools, this figure is even lower: 5.2% in Parsons' spring 2023 semester for fashion design, and 4% at Pratt in its student body. 2022.

Fashion schools simply aren't doing enough to recruit and retain black students, diversity experts say. Some Black students come from lower socioeconomic backgrounds, which can lead to difficulties in course preparation and cultural differences that can steer them toward careers with lower entry barriers, such as nursing or education .

If fashion schools want to improve their relationships with and retain black students, they must first hire more black professors, experts say. This is a difficult prospect in itself, as the fashion industry's lack of diversity limits the pool of professionals available for these roles.

Sustained progress in improving the pipeline of Black talent in the fashion industry requires major companies to take a more proactive role in supporting Black students. For example, large fashion companies can partner with HBCUs or historically black colleges and universities to form internship and mentorship programs. Nordstrom, for example, helped create a new fashion studies program at Morehouse College, emphasizing technology in product development. Gap Inc. also launched an initiative to give money to HBCUs to strengthen their fashion degree programs.

Representation among professors

Brooklyn boutique owner Farai Simoyi recalls her experience and challenges at West Virginia University, being the only Black student in its design program. It wasn't just an isolating situation, she said it also affected her academic career because she felt she had to do everything possible to be recognized by her teachers.

I was the one who would be very polite, arrive on time, spend time meeting with my advisor, overtime, just so I could build a relationship knowing that things wouldn't be used against me in any other situation, a Simoyi said. , who is also a professor and program director of fashion design at Thomas Jefferson University.

If fashion schools want to better recruit and retain black fashion students, the most effective tactic is to increase the number of their black professors, educators say. According to the American Sociological Association, less than 6% of university professors are black and less than 2% of them are tenured.

Kent State University saw a change in its Black students as soon as it hired Dr. Michelle Burton as a professor of merchandising in 2022, according to Jihyun Kim-Vick, program coordinator at the college, although she remains the only Black professor at the fashion department. .

I could see that the students opened up immediately [after Burton arrived], and this really confirms that our choice was the right one. said Kim-Vick.

Karen from FIT agrees. They need teachers, black teachers, because we teach a certain way, we create a certain environment, she said.

At historically black colleges like Howard or Cheyney University, black students have more access to mentorship from black professors. According to the Annenberg Institute for School Reform at Brown University, black students are 15 percent more likely to earn a college degree at an HBCU than at a predominantly white school.

But HBCU undergraduate programs are far less likely to offer fashion programs than predominantly white institutions, which is a significant contributing factor to the overall lack of black talent in the fashion industry, according to researchers. observers.

Of about 100 HBCUs in the United States, 12 have fashion programs, according to BoF's analysis. This presents an opportunity for large fashion companies to partner with these institutions, educators say, by creating after-school fashion programs, inviting business or design students to try their hand at fashion.

Fashion companies can provide students at HBCUs with funding, mentorship and a direct pipeline to positions, said Billi Arnett, chair of art and fashion at Clark Atlanta University, an example of an HBCU. .

Harlems Fashion Row, a New York City-based nonprofit, offers a program connecting top fashion companies with HBCU faculty and programs. The organization connected Kate Spade with Bowie State University in 2021, for example. The handbag company held fashion seminars for Bowie's students and even commissioned their work on certain elements of the design process. Over the next three years, several Bowie students were hired by the brand, according to Brandice Daniel, founder and CEO of Harlems Fashion Row.

[Kate Spade] I just started building a natural, organic relationship with the students,” Daniel said.

Through Harlems Fashion Row, Gap Inc. also launched an initiative that has resulted in more than $1 million in donations to HBCUs to bolster their fashion education since 2021. The funding has allowed HBCUs to purchase new equipment , from textiles to sewing labels.

The main goal has been to create meaningful, ongoing relationships with students and faculty, said Bahja Johnson, former head of equality and belonging at Gap Inc., who spoke with BoF in September . By building relationships with these universities, we gain a valuable new perspective and cultural relevance that we would otherwise lack.

Ultimately, Harlem Fashion Row alone cannot make up for the disparity in racial representation in fashion, Daniel said. It’s up to the rest of the industry to take ownership of the talent pipeline, from scholarships and grants to summer programs and mentoring opportunities.

As we invest in [Black] The students were really investing in the future of fashion, Daniel said.