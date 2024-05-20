The BoF Brand Magic Index: Volume 2





A sample report is available for download below. Full access to the BoF Brand Magic Index is reserved for Executive members. What is brand magic? We instinctively recognize magical brands when we see them, those that seem to be at the forefront of culture and in perfect harmony with their customers. But this judgment has always been more of an art than a science. Last year, BoF Insights and Quilt.AI introduced the concept of Brand Magic to bring data into the conversation. Unlike vanity metrics like follower counts or basic sentiment analysis, we used proprietary AI models that understand emotion, culture, and context to surface the nuanced meaning embedded in the brand and user generated content. Our analysis identified the brands that have the clearest and most consistent identities. In Volume 2 of the BoF Brand Magic Index, we took your feedback to expand the aperture of Brand Magic, analyzing millions of data points across three equally weighted metrics: Alignment: the clarity of a brand to customers, as measured by analysis of brand and user-generated content on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Engagement: the effectiveness of a brand in inspiring customers, as measured by customer behavior on Instagram and TikTok.

Intention: the effectiveness of a brand in driving customer action, as measured by search volume on Google and Baidu. By collectively analyzing alignment, engagement and intent, we reveal the brands that drive cultural conversations and captivate audiences without compromising their underlying essence. The result is the fashion industry's most rigorous brand measurement tool, powered by cutting-edge AI technology. For Volume 2 of the Brand Magic Index, we measure global performance between October 2023 and March 2024 on over 70,000 posts from Instagram, TikTok and YouTube and millions of search results from Google and Baidu. Discover the ranking of the 50 brands by reading an excerpt from the report below. An expanded version of the BoF Brand Magic Index, including in-depth analyzes of all 50 brands, is available exclusively to Executive Members. Magical brands have mastered the art of digital storytelling and find innovative ways to balance the timelessness of their identity with the timeliness of culture. Dior , ranked 1st in the general ranking, cultivates a well-controlled brand image, imbued with dreamlike glamor and couture excellence, clearly understood and desired by its customers. Dior is the only brand to rank in the top 10 for all three metrics, ranking 1st for alignment, 7th for engagement and 5th for intent.

Louis Vuitton , ranked 2nd overall, benefited from the appointment of Pharrell Williams as men's creative director, using Williams' influence as a cultural multi-trait to bring virality to its collections and activations. Louis Vuitton ranks 15th in Alignment but 3rd in Engagement and 1st by a certain margin in Intent.

Versace, ranked 3rd overall, has revitalized its online communications strategy after clearing its social media pages to start fresh under new management. The result seems to resonate with customers, who embrace the brand's bold identity. The brand ranks 10th in Alignment, 4th in Engagement and 14th in Intent. Using three lenses to evaluate Brand Magic helps capture the nuances of building a brand: Alignment: Top-ranked brands in the Alignment tend to be those that present a clear narrative (e.g. Thom Browne, ranked 4th in the Alignment, or Loro Piana, ranked 6th) or that maintain a consistent, well-understood identity by their customers (for example, Tods and Armani). , ranked 3rd and 5th respectively in Alignment).

Engagement: Brands that rank highly in engagement generate buzz for the content they produce while also inspiring their audiences to create their own content. Calvin Klein, ranked first in engagement, sparked significant debate with its Jeremy Allen White underwear campaign. Maison Margiela, ranked 10th in Engagement despite being a smaller brand, benefited from the virality of its January couture show.

Intention: Brands that rank highly on intent are typically those that have a strong e-commerce presence and a large audience. The measurement concerns megabrands (e.g. Louis Vuitton, ranked 1st in Intent) and more accessible brands (e.g. Tommy Hilfiger and Michael Kors, ranked 3rd and 6th respectively in Intent). Engagement and intention are generally correlated. However, relative to engagement, intent highlights brands that are creating desire disproportionate to their marketing spend (e.g. Herms, ranked 4th in intent but 14th in engagement). Full access to the BoF Brand Magic Index is reserved for executive members. For unlimited access to this and all future editions, become an executive member now. To download a sample of this report, Click here. Overviews of BoF and Quilt.AI working directly with brands on bespoke engagements to measure brand magic in detail and over time, enabling brands to identify positioning opportunities, deeply understand their customers and measure their marketing impact. Contact our team at [email protected] if you would like to know how we can work with you.

