TinCaps eliminate Cubs in Grand Slam style | Tin capsules





FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – TinCaps Designated HitterAlbert Fabinwon the first grand slam in Parkview Field history before a sellout crowd of 6,588 on a hot Sunday afternoon, as Fort Wayne won its fifth straight game, beating South Bend, 9-6, in 10 rounds. South Bend (14-25) opened the scoring in the first inning, and the game remained 1-0 until Fort Wayne (17-22) fought back to the tune of five runs in the fourth. First basemanGriffin Doerschingstarted the inning with a line drive single before the catcherColton Benderlaunched a double over the center field wall. Second basemanNerwilian Cedeokept the scoring going with an RBI single to right. He then stole second base. The Caps didn't stop there at shortstopNick McClaughryhad an RBI single in the field before a clearing violation scored Cedeo and put McClaughry at second. After a fielder's choice, McClaughry ended up scoring on a wild pitch. Then, the central defenderHomer Bush Jr.(Padres #8 prospect) walked and stole second and third base, before scoring on a throwing error while stealing third. The game didn't stay at 5-1 for long, as the Cubs quickly battled back for two in the fifth, two more in the seventh, and scored an extra run in the 10th to give them a 6-5 lead. After the right fielderKai Murphystarted at second, Bush Jr. walked and third basemanJay Beshears(Padres side #27) was hit by a pitch, Fabin came to bat. Fabin then launched a grand slam over the right field wall. He has 14 points in his last five games. RelieverRuben GalYesearned the win by pitching in the 10th inning and allowing just one hit. The TinCaps played their eighth extra inning game leading the Midwest League today and improved to 4-4 in those games. The TinCaps also knocked off the Cubs on Wednesday and have three wins already this season. Their five-game winning streak is the longest of the season. Sunday was the third straight sellout at Parkview Field. This is the first time TinCaps have sold three consecutive games since 2018. Next game:Tuesday, May 21 against Lansing (6:35 p.m.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfft.com/sports/tincaps/tincaps-walk-off-cubs-in-grand-slam-fashion/article_42ef5558-164b-11ef-823c-eb9f136d975f.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos