Fashion
Demi Moore, 61, stuns in a black strapless dress as she joins stylish Margaret Qualley at The Substance photocall during the Cannes Film Festival
Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley were in high spirits as they attended the photocall for The Substance at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.
Demi, 61, looked incredible in a strapless black dress while Margaret, 29, turned heads in a white satin dress.
Demi showed off her sensational figure in the sleek maxi dress which she paired with coordinating flats.
Leaving her very long tresses loose, the Ghost star protected herself from the sun behind a pair of sunglasses and accessorized with a pair of small silver earrings.
Meanwhile, Margaret looked elegant in the white dress which she wore with chic white and black shoes.
Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley were in high spirits as they attended the photocall for The Substance at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.
Demi, 61, looked incredible in a strapless black dress while Margaret, 29, turned heads in a white satin dress
The Maid actress accessorized by layering silver necklaces and protected from the sun behind a pair of dark sunglasses.
She pushed back her dark, curly tresses with a silver headband as the duo posed for photos with a picturesque ocean backdrop.
Earlier in the day, Demi showed off her gorgeous smile as she left the lavish Martinez Hotel carrying her Chihuahua, Pilaf.
Demi is in Cannes to support her slasher-horror The Substance, which is competing for the festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or.
It's been decades since she's been near the Cannes red carpet, having appeared mostly in small TV roles since the early 2000s, but she'll join her castmates at the premiere on Sunday.
Little is known about theAmerican body horror film written and directed by Coralie Fargeat, which also stars 29-year-old Margaret Qualley, but is said to be an “explosive feminist take on body horror”.
The late Ray Liotta was slated to be cast, but after his death in May 2022, production had to be re-evaluated and resumed three months later.
Cannes is the world's largest film festival, first conceived in 1939 as an alternative to the fascism-influenced Venice Film Festival.
Demi showed off her sensational figure in a sleek maxi dress which she paired with coordinating flats.
Leaving her very long tresses loose, the Ghost star protected herself from the sun behind a pair of sunglasses and accessorized with a pair of small silver earrings.
Meanwhile, Margaret looked elegant in the white dress which she wore with chic white and black shoes.
The Maid actress accessorized with layered silver necklaces and protected from the sun behind a pair of dark sunglasses
The duo were seen beaming for photos while holding hands
It has been held every year since 1946, except in 1948 and 1950, when it was canceled due to lack of funds.
The festival is known for its carefully curated program of films that have won Oscars or launched the careers of directors like Quentin Tarantino.
Cannes' top prize is the Palme d'Or, or Golden Palm, whose past winners include Taxi Driver, Apocalypse Now, Pulp Fiction, The Pianist and Parasite.
Jane Campion became the first director to win an award in 1993 with The Piano, followed by a gap of almost three decades until Julia Ducournau received the award for Titanium in 2021.
Justine Triet became only the third director to win the prize last year with Anatomy of a Fall.
There is also an honorary Palme d'Or, awarded in recognition of notable works, with past recipients including Harrison Ford, Jane Fonda and Clint Eastwood.
There are two honorary winners this year: George Lucas, famous for “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones,” and Japanese animation legend Studio Ghibli, the first group to receive the award.
Other awards include the Grand Prix, Jury Prize, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Screenplay and Best Short Film.
The Cannes Film Festival officially kicked off on Tuesday evening as celebrities hit the red carpet at the lavish Grand Théâtre Lumière to honor Hollywood actress Meryl Streep before settling in to watch this year's opening film, The Second Act.
Earlier in the day, Demi showed off her gorgeous smile as she left the lavish Martinez Hotel carrying her dog.
Demi is attending this year's event in support of her slasher-horror The Substance, which is competing for the festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or (pictured at the Kinds of Kiness premiere on Friday).
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-13435577/Demi-Moore-61-stuns-black-strapless-dress-joins-stylish-Margaret-Qualley-Substance-photocall-Cannes-Film-Festival.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cozens leads Canada to 3-2 victory over Switzerland at the hockey world championship
- Demi Moore, 61, stuns in a black strapless dress as she joins stylish Margaret Qualley at The Substance photocall during the Cannes Film Festival
- German survey finds low awareness of risks from natural toxins
- Stock & Exchange Market News, Business & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- How AI Is Finding Cancer Treatments With Fewer Side Effects | BBC News
- Kangana Ranaut plans to quit Bollywood after Lok Sabha elections
- King of college tennis! TCU wins first NCAA championship
- TinCaps eliminate Cubs in Grand Slam style | Tin capsules
- Biden appeals to black voters in Morehouse College commencement speech
- Xi Jinping must do more to resolve China's real estate crisis
- Jokowi shows off his water management achievements at WWF Bali
- Early Memorial Day forecast shows these U.S. regions likely to have good weather