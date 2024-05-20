Demi Moore, 61, stuns in a black strapless dress as she joins stylish Margaret Qualley at The Substance photocall during the Cannes Film Festival

Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley were in high spirits as they attended the photocall for The Substance at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.

Demi, 61, looked incredible in a strapless black dress while Margaret, 29, turned heads in a white satin dress.

Demi showed off her sensational figure in the sleek maxi dress which she paired with coordinating flats.

Leaving her very long tresses loose, the Ghost star protected herself from the sun behind a pair of sunglasses and accessorized with a pair of small silver earrings.

Meanwhile, Margaret looked elegant in the white dress which she wore with chic white and black shoes.

Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley were in high spirits as they attended the photocall for The Substance at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.

Demi, 61, looked incredible in a strapless black dress while Margaret, 29, turned heads in a white satin dress

The Maid actress accessorized by layering silver necklaces and protected from the sun behind a pair of dark sunglasses.

She pushed back her dark, curly tresses with a silver headband as the duo posed for photos with a picturesque ocean backdrop.

Earlier in the day, Demi showed off her gorgeous smile as she left the lavish Martinez Hotel carrying her Chihuahua, Pilaf.

Demi is in Cannes to support her slasher-horror The Substance, which is competing for the festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or.

It's been decades since she's been near the Cannes red carpet, having appeared mostly in small TV roles since the early 2000s, but she'll join her castmates at the premiere on Sunday.

Little is known about theAmerican body horror film written and directed by Coralie Fargeat, which also stars 29-year-old Margaret Qualley, but is said to be an “explosive feminist take on body horror”.

The late Ray Liotta was slated to be cast, but after his death in May 2022, production had to be re-evaluated and resumed three months later.

Cannes is the world's largest film festival, first conceived in 1939 as an alternative to the fascism-influenced Venice Film Festival.

Demi showed off her sensational figure in a sleek maxi dress which she paired with coordinating flats.

Leaving her very long tresses loose, the Ghost star protected herself from the sun behind a pair of sunglasses and accessorized with a pair of small silver earrings.

Meanwhile, Margaret looked elegant in the white dress which she wore with chic white and black shoes.

The Maid actress accessorized with layered silver necklaces and protected from the sun behind a pair of dark sunglasses

The duo were seen beaming for photos while holding hands

It has been held every year since 1946, except in 1948 and 1950, when it was canceled due to lack of funds.

The festival is known for its carefully curated program of films that have won Oscars or launched the careers of directors like Quentin Tarantino.

Cannes' top prize is the Palme d'Or, or Golden Palm, whose past winners include Taxi Driver, Apocalypse Now, Pulp Fiction, The Pianist and Parasite.

Jane Campion became the first director to win an award in 1993 with The Piano, followed by a gap of almost three decades until Julia Ducournau received the award for Titanium in 2021.

Justine Triet became only the third director to win the prize last year with Anatomy of a Fall.

There is also an honorary Palme d'Or, awarded in recognition of notable works, with past recipients including Harrison Ford, Jane Fonda and Clint Eastwood.

There are two honorary winners this year: George Lucas, famous for “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones,” and Japanese animation legend Studio Ghibli, the first group to receive the award.

Other awards include the Grand Prix, Jury Prize, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Screenplay and Best Short Film.

The Cannes Film Festival officially kicked off on Tuesday evening as celebrities hit the red carpet at the lavish Grand Théâtre Lumière to honor Hollywood actress Meryl Streep before settling in to watch this year's opening film, The Second Act.

Earlier in the day, Demi showed off her gorgeous smile as she left the lavish Martinez Hotel carrying her dog.