Nikhil Kamath joins in Rs 500 crore investment for Rare Rabbit: report





New age menswear and fashion brand Rare Rabbit is set to close its first-ever institutional funding round, amounting to Rs 500 crore, The Economic Times reported. This Rs 500 crore investment round is led by A91 Partners, with participation from key figures like Ravi Modi, the mastermind behind Vedant Fashions which runs ethnic fashion brand Manyavar, and Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha. The report cited people aware of the funding and said Modi's family office and Kamath are likely to collectively fund around Rs 150 crore in the venture, while A91 will contribute the remaining Rs 350 crore. The transaction involves around Rs 250 crore as primary capital inflow into the company, with the balance being a secondary sale of shares by Akshika and Manish Poddar, the husband-wife duo behind Rare Rabbit. Valued at around Rs 2,200 crore, Rare Rabbit, which has been self-funded so far, is one of the most talked about direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands in fashion. The fashion brand was in talks with Tata Capital for funding last year, but the funding round could not be closed due to failed negotiations. Rare Rabbit reported a turnover of over Rs 600 crore in FY2024, accompanied by an operating profit exceeding Rs 100 crore as per the report. This represents a remarkable growth trajectory, with revenue increasing by over 60% year-on-year compared to FY23 operating revenue of Rs 376 crore. According to industry experts cited in the report, the rise of premiumization has been a major catalyst for the growth of the men's fashion sector over the past two years. Premium brands saw substantial revenue growth, with segments such as formal wear, casual shirts, jeans and pants seeing a sharp rise. Rare Rabbit was established in 2015 under the leadership of Bangalore-based Radhamani Textiles. Initially focused on manufacturing clothing for global giants like Zara, the company ventured into creating its own brand. Rare Rabbit, alongside premium women's fashion brand Rareism and everyday clothing brand Articale, has become a flagship offering of House of Rare. With Manish as creative director of Rare Rabbit and Akshika overseeing Rareism, the brand has flourished and currently operates around 135 physical stores. Plans for aggressive expansion post-funding are underway, particularly targeting tier II and III cities as well as metro areas. In terms of competition, Rare Rabbit sits alongside established players like Louis Phillippe, Tommy Hilfiger and Marks and Spencer, each with good turnover figures. Published on: May 20, 2024

