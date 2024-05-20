Bruce Nordstrom, who helped found a fashion retail chain, died at 90,102.3 KRMG





SEATTLE – Bruce Nordstrom, who transformed his family's small chain of shoe stores in the Pacific Northwest into an international fashion retail giant, died Saturday. He was 90 years old. >> Read more trending news A company spokesperson said Nordstrom, the chain's former president, died at his home in Seattle. KIRO-TV reported. Our father leaves a powerful legacy as a legendary business leader, generous community citizen and loyal friend, Nordstrom's sons, company CEO Erik Nordstrom and President Pete Nordstrom, said in a statement. Bruce Nordstrom, a retail executive who helped grow his family's Pacific Northwest department store chain into a high-end national brand, has died. https://t.co/Cewavt6WUi – KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) May 19, 2024 The chain began as a shoe store opened in Seattle by Swedish immigrant John W. Nordstrom — Bruce Nordstrom's grandfather — and a partner in 1901, The New York Times reported. Bruce Nordstrom was the third generation of the family to run the business. He shared management duties with his cousins, John N. Nordstrom and Jim Nordstrom, and Jack McMillan, who was married to their cousin Loyal Nordstrom, according to the newspaper. Bruce Nordstrom was 30 years old when his father, Lloyd Nordstrom, promoted him to president of the company in 1963, the Times reported. He decided to follow his father and grandfather's model of shared leadership. By all accounts, the arrangement worked very well, Bruce Nordstrom wrote in a 2007 autobiography: Leave it better than you found it. It was wonderful for them and it was wonderful for me because I felt like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders. The new management took over the reins of the company and took it public in 1971, The Associated Press reported. Starting with seven shoe stores in Seattle and Portland, Oregon, the family expanded to California in 1978, adding a full line of clothing and accessories as they opened stores nationwide, the Times reported. The store eventually operated 182 stores in 28 states, with retail sales exceeding $9 billion, according to the newspaper. The company also launched a low-cost branch, Nordstrom Rack Stores, according to the P.A.. Bruce Nordstrom retired as an executive in 1995 and as chairman of the company's board of directors in 2006, the news agency reported. Bruce Nordstrom was born October 1, 1933 in Seattle, Times reported. At the age of 9, he began working at a Nordstrom shoe store in Seattle on Saturdays and during the summers. He swept floors and dismantled boxes for 25 cents an hour, according to the newspaper. Bruce Nordstrom earned his bachelor's degree in 1955 from the University of Washington in Seattle, then joined the Army. He served for six months as a lieutenant at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, before returning home on Times reported. When he returned to the Pacific Northwest, Bruce Nordstrom managed one of the company's stores in Seattle, according to the newspaper. Latest notable deaths: Mark Wells, member of the U.S. Olympic Miracle ice hockey team, dies at 66

