Black Job offer .NET Software Engineer – Fashion Industry – Lausanne Lausanne





.NET Software Engineer – Fashion Industry – Lausanne, Switzerland (Technology stack: .NET software engineer, .NET 8, C#, Azure, Angular 17, multithreading, RESTful, Web API 2, JavaScript, programmer, Full Stack developer, architect, Ontwikkelaar, .NET software engineer) After 15 years of experience in the fashion industry, our client is on a mission to change the way people find the clothes they love by combining technology with the personal touch of seasoned style experts. Our customer is not only concerned with providing clothing, but sincerely believes in providing a personal touch to each customer. Their goal is to help customers save time, look great, and evolve their personal style over time. How? Our client is creating a new subscription service to provide tailored clothing every fashion season. Each season, our client prepares a box filled with stylish pieces from beloved brands, curated based on each client's pre-selected unique fashion tastes. To achieve this, our client is looking for a .NET software engineer with excellent experience in: .NET, .NET Core / ASP.NET MVC, C# and SQL Server. There are training opportunities on technologies such as: .NET 8, Azure, Angular 17, Solid, DRY, LINQ, multithreading, Microservices, RESTful, Web API 2, JavaScript, HTML5, Agile and SQL Server 2022. Their advantages are as follows: Bonus (10-15%).

Work from home opportunities.

Free subscription to the service once online.

Customers come first. They want a shopping experience that is easy, accessible and sourcing from well-known brands without any hassle. Our client believes this is achievable and wants to revolutionize the shopping experience. If you would like to explore the possibility of joining the revolution, please apply today! Location: Lausanne, Switzerland / Remote work Salary: 120,000 CHF – 150,000 CHF + Bonus + Benefits Applicants must be based in Switzerland and have the right to work in Switzerland even if remote working is available. Black continues to be the leading Microsoft recruiting agency; we can help you make the right career decisions! BLACKSUISSERECSP2

