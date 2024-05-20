19 summer dresses for less than 500 Dhs to get your hands on





Fashion

500 (and counting) days of summer have officially arrived. Ladies, it's time to dress cute but above all comfortable. As the temperature begins to rise in Dubai, it's essential that we say goodbye to our beloved knits and leather for the foreseeable future. The idea of ​​throwing on a pair of jeans for work will soon feel like a workout before changing your wedding ring and becoming part of the team dresses for the rest of the summer. Consider linen, cotton, and other breathable fabrics that won't stick to your skin. You can dress it up or down depending on the occasion you're wearing it for. Take a simple white linen dress, pair it with a pair of off-the-shoulder heels, a giant tote, and a pair of monochrome sunglasses to create the perfect summer office. Swap the heels for white sneakers and the giant tote for a mini crossbody bag and you're ready for all your OOO nights out. Ways to style a summer dress Summer dresses are a wardrobe staple, offering the perfect mix of comfort and style for warm weather. Here are several ways to up your summer dress game, ensuring you look chic and feel great: Wear with a denim jacket or blazer A classic denim jacket can add a casual, cool vibe to your summer dress. This is perfect for slightly chilly mornings or evenings. Opt for a light wash for a more summery feel. Add a belt Cinching your dress at the waist with a belt can define your figure and add a touch of sophistication. Whether you choose a wide belt for a bold statement or a thin belt for a subtle accent, this accessory can transform the look of your dress. Put on sandals Sandals are the ultimate summer shoes. Flat sandals are perfect for a casual look, while heeled sandals can elevate your outfit for a dressier occasion. Strappy sandals or espadrilles can also add a trendy touch. Accessorize with statement jewelry Bold jewelry can transform a simple summer dress into a statement outfit. Think chunky necklaces, large hoop earrings, or layered bracelets. Choose pieces that complement the colors and style of your dress. Mix with sneakers For a comfortable and trendy look, pair your summer dress with sneakers. White sneakers are a versatile choice that can pair with almost any dress, offering a sporty yet chic vibe. By experimenting with these styling tips, you can create diverse outfits with your summer dress, perfect for any occasion, from casual outings to more formal events. If you haven't yet built a summer wardrobe, take a look at our selection of breathable dresses at low prices. From a simple A-line dress to backless pieces to bow-adorned cottagecore numbers, we've added it all. The Best Budget Summer Dresses to Buy This Season: For more on luxury lifestyle, news, fashion and beauty, follow Emirates Woman on Facebook and Instagram. Images: H&M and Instagram: @zozoewitherspoon

