Target is selling a $35 'must-have' summer dress that looks so much like a Free People style, almost 4 times the price | Parade
Parade aims to present only the best products and services. If you buy something through one of our links, we may earn a commission.
If you're a dressy type of girl, then summer is probably the perfect time for you. While you can absolutely wear dresses all year round, it's important to find the best summer dress and flaunt it everywhere you go while the weather is warm. And one of Target the most recent dresses buyers are already calling it a must-have dress for summer. Plus, it looks so much like a Free People design that costs almost four times the price.
Recently, Target released its Women's Denim Corset Midi Swing Dress through their clothing brand, Universal Thread. It's $35 and comes in two colors, white and indigo. Even though both are made from a denim material, only the indigo color looks like jeans or denim. As the name suggests, it is an A-line dress, meaning the silhouette flares out at the waist to form an A-shape. It has a corset-style top, with the seams creating this effect ( don't worry, it's not a real lung-crushing corset).
This dress is made from a soft, stretchy denim fabric made from 99% cotton and 1% elastane. It has a somewhat sweetheart neckline (Target calls it asymmetrical) and buttons down the front of the dress that are just for show. You can't unbutton it to put it on and it has a sweater style according to their site, but you can adjust the spaghetti straps. Additionally, as the name suggests, it is a midi length measuring 53 inches long.
Shoppers seem to really love this dress, with 82 ratings giving it 4.4 stars. One person wrote a review titled “I love it!” and went on to say it was worth the price.
“This dress looks more expensive in real life than in the photo,” they wrote. “It's flattering on most body shapes and is a thick but breathable denim. I'm so glad I bought it.”
Another person wrote that it's a denim dress wardrobe staple.”
This dress is a must-have! So flattering, comfortable, with pockets! they wrote, which is indeed a very important fact to note! Denim is thicker and slightly stretchy. Adjustable straps. This looks much more expensive and is a classic piece to have in your wardrobe.
The Target dress looks so much likeFree Peoples Just Jill sleeveless maxi dress, which originally cost $168 but is currently on sale for $117.60 at Nordstrom and comes in three colors: ivory, black pearl, and yellow. It has the same A-line silhouette and spaghetti straps. And while it's not called a corset dress, its seams create a corset effect similar to the one at Targets. It also has pockets but is made from 100% cotton and has buttons that actually button.
While the Just Jill maxi dress from Free Peoples is also a good choice for a summer dress, knowing that Targets Women's Midi Denim Swing Dress looks almost the same and is a fraction of the price, making it a really good deal.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos