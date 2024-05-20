Fashion
UW men win 41st conference crown at Pac-12 Finals Regatta
GOLD RIVER, California. The Washington men's rowing team bid farewell to its longtime conference on Sunday, winning the program's 41st.stchampionship title at the 2024 Pac-12 Men's Rowing Championships at Lake Natoma.
The Huskies won the varsity eight, second varsity eight, third varsity eight and varsity four finals to regain the crown for the first time since 2021, in what was the final regatta of the Pac Championship -12 before UW leaves for the Big. Ten Conferences next year.
The Huskies' victories in those four races were essentially a repeat of their performance in the UW-Cal Dual in April, when Washington won four of five races except the freshman eight race, which the Bears also won on Sunday.
Washington finished with 72 team points, ahead of Ca's 65. Oregon State finished third, with 47 points while Stanford (42) finished in fourth place.
“I think overall we've gotten better,” the UW men's head coach said. Michael Callahan. “We took on a new challenge with the Cal Dual and we responded to it.
“It can be anxious. The mindset is you want to get through this, with nationals on the horizon,” Callahan continued. “After the Cal Dual, we trained really hard. We don't want to be vulnerable here, but your eyes are on the last day of the season. It's a balance, and we were in a good position that way .”
In the final men's race of the day, the University Eight, Washington and California pulled away from the starting dock neck and neck, with Cal holding the smallest of early advantages. But by 500 meters, UW had gained the advantage and began to increase its lead in the 500 seconds, extending a lead of less than half a second to a lead of more than two seconds by 1,000 meters.
The Golden Bears closed the gap in the second half of the race, but were unable to catch the Husky crew, whose crew remained unchanged for the last three races. The Huskies finished in 5:40.250, about five spots ahead of the Bears (5:52.050).
The second varsity eight race was exciting. Washington was very strong from the start, establishing an early lead, but at 1,000 yards the Bears were almost tied. But the Huskies added more than a second to their lead in each of the final two quarters of the 2,000-meter course to win in 5:45.790, about eight spots ahead of Cal (5:48.250).
Washington took home another trophy in the varsity four, where Washington took a nearly five-second lead over the rest of the field in the top 500. While Cal closed the gap, the Huskies never lost their lead in the open water and took the title with a time of 6:34.880. Cal finished second in 6:38.850.
The Huskies' victory in the third varsity eight marked their largest margin of the regatta. The Huskies went wire-to-wire, with the fastest times in all four 500-meter segments of the race. The Dawgs' time of 5:45.650 was more than 10 seconds ahead of second-place California (5:56.060).
The morning opened with a head-to-head race among the freshmen men, with UW and Cal as the only two participants. The Golden Bears won that race by about 2.5 seconds, winning in 5:47.340 to UW's 5:49.820.
“It's a little bittersweet,” Callahan noted of the Huskies' last Pac-12 regatta, which first took place in 1960. “There's a joy in winning, but you all see the hardworking people of the conference and you feel sad, especially since it is one of the last championships of the academic year.
Next up for the Huskies is the 2024 IRA National Championships, May 31-June 2 at Mercer Lake in West Windsor, NJ.
Callahan will travel directly from the Bay Area to Lucerne, Switzerland, for the final Olympic qualifying regatta, which concludes Tuesday. He coaches the U.S. men's eight, which won its preliminary race early Sunday (Pacific Time), with Callahan watching from his hotel. On Tuesday, that crew, made up of four former Huskies, will compete for one of two remaining spots for the 2024 Olympics. Seven other UW alumni are also competing in the same regatta.
“Our hearts also go out to the family of Bruce and Jeannie Nordstrom,” Callahan noted, regarding the passing of the former UW lightweight rower and friend of the Husky rowing program. “They were definitely on my mind today. He always shared a lot of joy and kindness. We sympathize with the whole family.”
WASHINGTON MENS COMPOSITION
University Eight
Shell:Brett Reisinger '98
Helmsman: Nikita Jacobs
Stroke: Max Heid
7: Archie Drummond
6: Jonathan Wang Norderud
5: Giuseppe Bellomo
4: Ford himself
3: Cameron Tasker
2: Harry Fitzpatrick
Bow: Marius Bjørn-Hansen Ahlsand
Second university eight
Shell:ShoedaWg
Helmsman: Kieran Joyce
Stroke: Darcy McCluskey
7: Ethan Blight
6: Marc Tennesen
5: Povilas Juskevicius
4: Ben Shortt
3: Lyle Donovan
2: Ryan Smith
Bow: Blake Vogel
Third university eight
Shell: John Nordstrom
Helmsman: Casey Neumann
Stroke: Gus Altucher
7: Blake Bradshaw
6: Quinn Room
5: Ethan Walsh
4: Parker Raines
3: Louis Gallia IV
2.: Ryan Martin
Bow: Giulio Acernese
Freshman Eight
Shell:Grand Challenger
Helmsman: Chas Knittel
Stroke: Ole Lass Class
7: Billy Osborne
6: Hector Guimet
5: Rory McDonnell
4: Mason Boulter
3: Alex Ware
2: Ryan O'Connor
Bow: Dimitri Chamitoff
University four
Shell:Lou Gellermann
Helmsman: Tess Kadian
Stroke: Connor Shoup
3: Finn Griskauskas
2: Alex Gonin
Bow: Luke Collins
