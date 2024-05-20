Fashion
I'm obsessed with these stage-worthy dresses for graduation season :5
It seems that warmer weather has slow, long days of sunshine, but between the blooms of a carefree spring and the excitement of summer are also monumental moments.
image credit: elliatt.com
For many senior students, it marks a celebration of all that has happened and all that is to come. Forget the winter stuff with tons of work and mid-term revisions: spring is the real test of balancing so much excitement and emotion.
From graduation parties to the final ceremony and, of course, the final showdown that is graduation, late spring is full of many graduation-themed events. Having had to select numerous outfits for such activities recently, I couldn't be more excited to share the ultimate guide on dressing for every graduation themed occasion you could think of.
image credit: elliatt.com
The most important element of the look is of course the dress, which is perhaps the trickiest part of all. Choosing a dress that's chic without being too trendy and elegant without being over-the-top can be a rare balance to find, but if any brand has truly mastered this art form, it's Elliatt.
Buy Elliott on elliatt.com
image credit: elliatt.com
Elliatt is the perfect embodiment of the scene of a young girl growing up. The element of a soft, flirty dress is there, but it's also not afraid to show a side that has edge and leans entirely into a graceful feminine side. This is the type of dress you prefer at a formal event when you need to look your best, but it's also wearable enough to wear to a get-together with your girlfriends and loved ones.
Shop the Graduation Collection here.
image credit: elliatt.com
Without further ado, here are 5 spring looks perfect for all types of milestone moments:
Graduation parties
Spring weekends are busy with lots of graduation parties, and it's really one of the most fun things to do to dress up and look pretty and enjoy some good times with old friends.
Most graduation parties tend to follow either a casual floral theme or go all out. For both parties, it's easy to find a compromised balance to maintain sophistication without losing any of the fun!
The darling dress
This dress could have been love at first sight.
Buy the darling dress here.
image credit: elliatt.com
This adorable mini dress is all about playing with a silhouette that doesn't follow the ordinary. With a stunning sweetheart neckline that dips slightly to balance the side cutouts, this dress is finished with a handkerchief skirt that puts all the emphasis on the legs.
I'm totally obsessed with the intricate lace pattern with a hint of lilac lace. From the scalloped hems to the tie back feature, this dress is just too cute.
image credit: elliatt.com
With its light and airy, flirty and fun attitude, the Sweetheart dress is the perfect choice for a backyard picnic-themed graduation party. Plus, it's more than a perfect match for a summer beach trip!
The dress of the doves
Elegance is timeless at best; you know something classic will never go out of style.
image credit: Revolve.com
Featuring slightly puffed flutter sleeves and a fit-and-flare skirt, the Doves dress looks like a contemporary ballgown transformed into a mini dress. There's something so dressy about the look even though it's so light and comfortable.
The Doves dress is such a beauty and I love how it really embraces the feeling of moving on to the next chapter. This dress looks stunning with a pair of heels, and I love the best of both worlds with its playful side!
image credit: Revolve.com
This dress is available online at various retailers.
Walk on stage
Getting a degree is all about the cap and gown, but what lies underneath is just as important. Traditional white may be considered the ultimate graduation dress, but I personally think a pop of color can always do us good!
If you want a dress that's traditional but defies all the over-the-top and expected parts of a graduation dress, here are my picks for when you take the stage:
The Bruges dress
No words can do justice to this dress and how stunning it is. I mean, have you ever seen such a pretty blue dress?
Buy the Bruges dress here.
image credit: elliatt.com
It's the rebirth of what a truly sophisticated and modern dress looks like. Everything about it is so feminine and I love the way it exploits that graceful side. With a fit-and-flare silhouette and chic cut, this dress is the perfect multi-use dress that looks flattering for almost any formal event.
What really grabs all the attention with this dress is the 3D floral details around the bodice and hem. Floral embellishments add unprecedented dimension and will make you feel so beautiful.
image credit: elliatt.com
Dress Bruges isn't afraid to stay professional and keep everything under control like an effortless boss. Call it the President Barbie dress, if you want.
The Astrid dress
I love old-fashioned maxi dresses that are so twirly, and the Astrid dress is exactly that.
image credit: Revolve.com
This beautiful dress feels like such a mature interpretation of spring, balanced by the casual, light feel of the light lilac hue. With a smocked mock neck and smocked cuffs to match the long, flowy sleeves, this dress is all about ruffles and dreamy desires.
There is something so special about being able to wear a dress that is so dainty and delicate, but also sweeps you away with such a romantic ruffle. The Astrid dress makes me feel like a real woman, and if that's not how graduating is supposed to make you feel, I don't know what is!
image credit: Revolve.com
The Astrid Dress in Lilac is available at various online retailers.
The last formal
Last but not least, one last formal event. Whether it's prom or a sorority party, there's nothing better to celebrate than a great night out with your friends in a dress that makes you feel like a stargirl.
The Biarritz dress
This gorgeous maxi dress is the kind of dress that sticks in your mind – you'll never be able to forget it. If a Bond Girl could only wear one dress, maybe it would be this one.
image credit: Revolve.com
With a stunning asymmetrical look and matching asymmetrical cut, this dress is all about looking fashion-forward. With a silhouette that hugs your body in all the right places, this dress is a confidence booster like no other.
Biarritz en Noir is available at various online retailers.
image credit: Revolve.com
Follow Elliott
To stay up to date with all the latest, be sure to follow Elliatt on all social media platforms. Find Elliatt on Instagram at @elliatt and on TikTok at @elliatt_collective.
image credit: elliatt.com
|
