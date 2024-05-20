Say yes to the dress at the library

In a corner of the Maurice M. Pine Free Public Library in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, between shelves of current nonfiction and foreign language DVDs, and near a six-foot-tall globe donated by local Rotarians, the gray carpet is speckled with glitter. The wreckage of an hour of drag queen reading? Barbra Streisand's recent memoir, a fabulous hemorrhage? No. These sequins announce the entrance to the office of library director Adele Puccio, who collects previously worn wedding dresses and then lends or gives them to any bride who needs them. Puccio currently has more than fifty such dresses, most hanging on shelves in his office. That's a lot, said Puccio, a practical woman who wore a floral blouse and clear-rimmed glasses. It's a little difficult to maneuver here.

Pairing needy brides with used wedding dresses is nothing new. During World War II, Eleanor Roosevelt and novelist Barbara Cartland helped provide British military brides with wedding attire; In 2020, Sara Blakely, the founder of Spanx, loaned her wedding dress to several women whose dreams for their big day had been derailed by the pandemic. But Puccio is there for fun. It allows women to try on dresses even if they are not getting married.

Puccio married in 1985, when she was nineteen, in a simple chiffon dress with puffed sheer sleeves. She grew up in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, two blocks from the legendary Kleinfeld bridal store. You needed a date, but I was going to sell Girl Scout cookies, and I was hanging out and watching, she said. If they threw away, say, an old helmet, I'd take it. She began collecting dresses for a bridal show that she staged in 2000 at the Bayonne municipal library, where she worked at the time. Once the show was over, she continued: I bought one on freecycle.org in 2013, a strapless dress with an A-line skirt that looked like the dress in the Bridesmaids poster. The woman wrote: “That's it, I dumped her cheating ass, I'm getting rid of the dress.

On a recent Wednesday afternoon, Puccio helped four young women look for dresses at the library. They used Puccio's office as a dressing room and, amid oohing and aahing, she persuaded them to parade down the hallway. Get out, she said. Well, let our own Jewish mother have her way with you. She was talking about Gale Zetlen, who works in traffic. Zetlen, along with a scrum of other employees and customers, decided on the sidelines: a nuptial Yalta.

One of the brides' project managers who had come from Queens started crying when she looked in the mirror in a strapless chiffon dress with a scalloped neckline: it was the one. I feel good, she said. I feel beautiful.

The four wives encouraged and advised each other. How does it feel? » asked one while another emerged from Puccio's office in an embroidered pouf by Oleg Cassini.

Roland High cartoon

I can't breathe, the dress wearer gasped.

One of Puccio's biggest challenges is finding dresses that will suit his clientele. Most of what I have is size 0, 2 or 6, she said. The women lived on Tab, cigarettes and diet pills. Its collection is rich in dresses from the 50s, 60s and 70s and includes pieces by Scaasi, Badgley Mischka, Martina Liana and Christos.

While brides were trying on dresses, a Metuchen resident arrived with a donation: the tiered, tea-length dress his recently deceased mother had sewn for her own wedding, in 1954. Puccio said the shed also had recently acquired a Priscilla from Boston. dress that resembled the one Rhoda Morgenstern had married Rhoda in.

Finally, the four brides returned home. Three had found dresses and their faces held serene but expectant expressions. Puccio sat down at his desk. This year, she gave away more than sixty dresses to women from as far away as Rhode Island, Tennessee and Florida. One of them picked out a dress and shipped it to her granddaughter in Poland.

Sara Blakely, the founder of Spanx, approves of Puccio's program. Trying on dresses ignites something in us, she says. Probably from reading fairy tales as a child.

Puccio has set some new goals for himself. First: She hopes to find time, as part of her library duties, to organize her collection by size and vintage. Second: She would love it if brides emailed her to schedule appointments, like in Kleinfeld. I can't make everyone happy, she said. But what if someone says: I want to look like my grandmother at her wedding? Got it.