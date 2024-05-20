Carolyn Bessette Kennedy's Yohji Yamamoto dress goes up for auction

LONDON — For the first time ever, a garment from Carolyn Bessette Kennedy's wardrobe will be auctioned at Bonhams in New York this June as part of the auction house's third online fashion sale in the United States.

Bessette Kennedy, a former Calvin Klein publicist turned wife of John F. Kennedy Jr., wore this dress to a 1998 dinner at the Supper Club followed by a Parsons Dance Company performance.

Yohji Yamamoto dress by Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. That Clark

The dress was donated by Sasha Chermayeff, a childhood friend of Kennedy Jr. and the couple were godparents to Chermayeff's children.

“After a few months of conversations, the time was right to release the book 'CBK: Carolyn Bessette Kennedy: A Life in Fashion,'” said Marissa Speer, who heads sales at Bonhams.

There is currently a resurgence around Bessette Kennedy, in part because July will mark 25 years since her tragic death in a plane crash and because she embodies the trend for understated luxury.

“No one embodies quiet luxury more than her. There is a specific reason for the way she dresses. These beautiful pieces we see are not the ones that are in fashion right now, but they are pieces that you can't tell when they were made unless you know what to look for in a label. They are always perfect [pieces]” said Speer.

Yohji Yamamoto dress by Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. That Clark

Bessette Kennedy was nonconformist in her style. She didn't adhere to the way she was supposed to dress simply because of the family she married into and she certainly didn't follow the directions of her mother-in-law, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Speer describes her as a rule breaker, in a very subtle and elegant way.

“She didn't put her wedding announcement in the New York Times and she didn't do a wedding profile in Vogue. There’s something really interesting and revolutionary about that, especially at that time,” she adds.

“The world's press, Kennedy Jr.'s circles, and Kennedy's admirers were mostly quite perplexed by his fashion choices. Patrician brands like Chanel or Dior, with their obvious signatures in fabrics and materials, were too obvious for Carolyn. Her fashion choices were not considered easy fashion bites; the designers she favored were mostly worn by the fashion industry, so she sort of made it more mainstream by wearing it for public events. Although it was not necessarily appreciated at the time, it was revolutionary for times to come,” said Sunita Kumar Nair, author of “CBK: Carolyn Bessette Kennedy: A Life in Fashion”.

Bessette Kennedy was a vintage sourcer and she shopped at all the big vintage houses in New York.

“There is an aspect of sustainability to creating a capsule wardrobe. One of her friends said she only had 40 pieces in her wardrobe – that lack of excess is admirable,” Speer said, adding that the auction world has changed enormously.

The auction will also include a black silk wrap trench dress from Yohji Yamamoto's spring 1998 collection, with a starting price of $1,800. It is estimated to sell for $3,000, but will likely sell for more, according to Speer. The Yohji Yamamoto dress is sized small and has been stated by Bonhams to be in excellent condition.

The dress features a layered collar and lapel, adjustable silk tie at the waist and trench cuffs.

John F. Kennedy Jr. with his wife, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, circa 1995. Getty Images

Speer started her career as a vintage dealer and there were only a handful of people shopping at auction houses.

“This piece [the Bessette Kennedy dress] might be worth $20,000, but would you rather have 100 people shopping in your store or just one person shopping in your store? What we want to do is create accessible prices,” Speer said.