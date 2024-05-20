Fashion
Carolyn Bessette Kennedy's Yohji Yamamoto dress goes up for auction
LONDON — For the first time ever, a garment from Carolyn Bessette Kennedy's wardrobe will be auctioned at Bonhams in New York this June as part of the auction house's third online fashion sale in the United States.
Bessette Kennedy, a former Calvin Klein publicist turned wife of John F. Kennedy Jr., wore this dress to a 1998 dinner at the Supper Club followed by a Parsons Dance Company performance.
The dress was donated by Sasha Chermayeff, a childhood friend of Kennedy Jr. and the couple were godparents to Chermayeff's children.
“After a few months of conversations, the time was right to release the book 'CBK: Carolyn Bessette Kennedy: A Life in Fashion,'” said Marissa Speer, who heads sales at Bonhams.
There is currently a resurgence around Bessette Kennedy, in part because July will mark 25 years since her tragic death in a plane crash and because she embodies the trend for understated luxury.
“No one embodies quiet luxury more than her. There is a specific reason for the way she dresses. These beautiful pieces we see are not the ones that are in fashion right now, but they are pieces that you can't tell when they were made unless you know what to look for in a label. They are always perfect [pieces]” said Speer.
Bessette Kennedy was nonconformist in her style. She didn't adhere to the way she was supposed to dress simply because of the family she married into and she certainly didn't follow the directions of her mother-in-law, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.
Speer describes her as a rule breaker, in a very subtle and elegant way.
“She didn't put her wedding announcement in the New York Times and she didn't do a wedding profile in Vogue. There’s something really interesting and revolutionary about that, especially at that time,” she adds.
“The world's press, Kennedy Jr.'s circles, and Kennedy's admirers were mostly quite perplexed by his fashion choices. Patrician brands like Chanel or Dior, with their obvious signatures in fabrics and materials, were too obvious for Carolyn. Her fashion choices were not considered easy fashion bites; the designers she favored were mostly worn by the fashion industry, so she sort of made it more mainstream by wearing it for public events. Although it was not necessarily appreciated at the time, it was revolutionary for times to come,” said Sunita Kumar Nair, author of “CBK: Carolyn Bessette Kennedy: A Life in Fashion”.
Bessette Kennedy was a vintage sourcer and she shopped at all the big vintage houses in New York.
“There is an aspect of sustainability to creating a capsule wardrobe. One of her friends said she only had 40 pieces in her wardrobe – that lack of excess is admirable,” Speer said, adding that the auction world has changed enormously.
The auction will also include a black silk wrap trench dress from Yohji Yamamoto's spring 1998 collection, with a starting price of $1,800. It is estimated to sell for $3,000, but will likely sell for more, according to Speer. The Yohji Yamamoto dress is sized small and has been stated by Bonhams to be in excellent condition.
The dress features a layered collar and lapel, adjustable silk tie at the waist and trench cuffs.
Speer started her career as a vintage dealer and there were only a handful of people shopping at auction houses.
“This piece [the Bessette Kennedy dress] might be worth $20,000, but would you rather have 100 people shopping in your store or just one person shopping in your store? What we want to do is create accessible prices,” Speer said.
|
Sources
2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/fashion-features/carolyn-bessette-kennedy-yohji-yamamoto-dress-auction-1236386851/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Collaboration key to solving water problem: President Jokowi
- Queen Leyla and Daily UG separate
- Carolyn Bessette Kennedy's Yohji Yamamoto dress goes up for auction
- Japan accelerates research and development of brain-machine interfaces
- Nigella Lawson talks about the Ozempic craze sweeping Hollywood
- NCAA Men's Outdoor Track and Field Championships Qualifiers
- Serum Institute of India ships first batch of R21 malaria vaccine to Africa
- Q&A with Sight actor Terry Chen and memoirist Ming Wang
- The best British TV shows of 2024
- GEA talks about advances in alternative proteins as consumer interest in new foods grows
- Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, others acquitted in two vandalism cases
- A visit that raises eyebrows and exaggerates uncertainty in Indo-Pacific Firstpost