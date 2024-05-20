Connect with us

Fashion

Duchess Sophie's sensual wine-colored dress with scalloped details

Duchess Sophie's sensual wine-colored dress with scalloped details

 


Duchess Sophie's sultry wine-colored dress caused a stir in 2013 and we're still inspired by the look all these years later.

When creating a summer capsule wardrobe, you might be tempted to stick only to neutral pieces, but you shouldn't be afraid to incorporate eye-catching colors as well. It's something the royal family are experts at and Duchess Sophie in particular has always loved mixing and matching neutral tones with bolder pieces. Dark red is one of this year's biggest spring/summer color trends, but jewel tones always come back into fashion and Duchess Sophie showed her love of red in the most assertive way in 2013.

Organize a reception to mark the 50th anniversary of Doctor Who at Buckingham Palace, the Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out of her stylistic comfort zone with a sensual off-the-shoulder dress by Valentino. The neckline framed her cleavage in such an elegant way and the scalloped details transformed the classic Bardot neckline into something a little more contemporary.

Duchess Sophie at a reception to mark the 50th anniversary of Doctor Who

(Image credit: Photo by Eddie Mulholland – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Shop for fabulous red dresses

Karen Millen - Asymmetric Collar Dress

Karen Millen – Asymmetric Collar Dress

Ted Baker flared sleeve dress

Ted Baker flared sleeve dress

Mango mid-length wrap dress

Mango – Midi wrap dress in red

Shop for Shoes to Wear with Red Dresses

M&S Suede Ankle Strap Wedges

M&S Suede Ankle Strap Wedges

Gabor suede pumps

Gabor suede pumps in sand

M&S bow flat ballet flats

M&S bow flat ballet flats

