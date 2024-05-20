Support the I PROMise program: donate suits, shoes, ties, etc. to young men going to prom





Every year, Colvin Cleaners organizes a Prom dresses event, where young women can collect a free dress, donated by a member of the WNY community. Similarly, a relatively similar program was started for young men, by Dewitt Lee III, owner of St. Brian Clothiers – a great men's clothing resource that offers free suits 365 days a year to men in need. The “I PROMise Program” was initially launched after the shooting at the Tops Friendly Markets supermarket on May 14, 2022. Dewitt decided to provide free suits for young men to attend the funeral. Coincidentally, the filming date coincided with prom season. As a result, it didn't take long before local schools contacted Dewitt to inform him that their students needed costumes for their “big day.” Realizing that there was an opportunity at hand to make a very real and positive change in his community, Dewitt decided to create a program that would do even more for students, particularly junior and senior student-athletes of school. In addition to providing free suits, the program helps young men learn how to attend prom safely, encouraging them to make the best decisions possible. From deterring speeding cars to understanding the repercussions of non-consensual sexual situations, I PROMise curriculum helps young men make the best decisions when faced with ill-gotten opportunities. “The goal is to help “coach” these young men on how to have a safe prom experience by teaching them how to handle difficult situations and make good decisions. » – Dewitt Lee III In 2024, the I PROMise program receives additional support from the City of Buffalo and the Buffalo Sabers (learn more). From May 13 to May 23 –The Buffalo Sabers are collecting clothing donations at the KeyBankCenter from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Items needed are shoes – Size 7 – Size 13 | Shirts – Size 13 – Size 17 | Costumes – Size 34 – Size 44 | Ties | Dress Socks | Handkerchiefs | Belts | Dress Shirts May 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.More than 70 Buffalo Public Schools student-athletes will be hosted at the KeyBank Center (Lower Foyer), where student-athletes will be dressed in their costumes for this year's prom. Additionally, two student-athletes will receive NIL sponsorships and become iPROMise Pledge Ambassadors. These students will be the spokespersons for an advertising campaign aimed at encouraging high school students to have a safe prom night. There will also be allowances to pay for travel arrangements for dinner and prom night. Be connected: www.facebook.com/stbrianclothiers

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.buffalorising.com/2024/05/support-the-i-promise-program-donate-suits-shoes-ties-etc-to-young-men-heading-to-prom/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos