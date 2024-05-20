Vietnamese fashion designer's mermaid dress captivates audiences at Cannes Film Festival





H NI Miss Earth Malaysia 2021, Nisha Thayananthan, grabbed the public's attention by transforming into a beautiful mermaid on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival in France. The evening dress, inspired by the graceful beauty of the mythical creature, is designed by Vietnamese designer Nguyn Minh Tun. It features a harmonious blend of emerald green and purple hues, with a silhouette resembling a fishtail, accompanied by translucent mesh fabric. Standout elements of the design include intricate and meticulously crafted embellishments, incorporating exquisite details such as sparkling crystals, pearls and shimmering gemstones, adding an elegant and captivating touch. The soft, sinuous beaded pattern, along with the 3D structured details, accentuate the hips and bring dynamism to every line of the design. Notably, the delicate color transition printing technique, from intricate embellishments to layered chiffon fabrics, has been skillfully executed, resulting in a harmonious and impressive overall look. The design is an exquisite fusion of the graceful and enchanting beauty of a mermaid and the creative vision of fashion designer Nguyn Minh Tun and the Minh Tuan Couture team. “I am delighted to have the opportunity to return to the Cannes Film Festival with my new design. Every May, the world of cinema and fashion becomes more vibrant with the presence of glamorous dresses and outfits worn by celebrities in Cannes I also hope that not only my own creations but also other Vietnamese brands will have the chance to shine on this prestigious red carpet,” said the fashion designer. Two other designs inspired by butterflies and H Ni's iconic landmark, Turtle Tower, by Minh Tuan Couture, were selected by Hollywood star Caylee Cowan for her appearance at Cannes last year. Nisha Thayananthan, 31, has participated in many prestigious beauty pageants and won Miss Earth Malaysia 2021. She is the only representative from Malaysia to appear in the top 20 in the history of Miss Earth and won the highest place for Malaysia in a beauty contest. as part of the “big six” international competitions. Thayananthan is a surgeon currently living and working in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Ireland. She has received numerous awards, including the Inspirational Doctor of the Year Award 2021, the Outstanding Student of the Year Award 2019, presented by Prime Minister Razak of Malaysia, the Asian Volunteer Expert Award, presented by the United Kingdom, the Pahang Charity Organization Honorary Award and is a member of UNEP. Ambassador. VNS

