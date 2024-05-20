Katy Perry wears an imposing dress paying tribute to the 168 American Idol contestants during the finale

Katy Perry honored her seven seasons on “American Idol” in style on Sunday.

For the show's finale and her final episode as a judge, the “California Gurls” singer took the stage in a larger-than-life look designed by Heather Picchiottino that included a silver corset, black sequin bow and a imposing skirt decorated with the faces of 168. The “idol” candidates.

Perry, 39 years old, give the crowd a show with third-place contender Jack Blocker and stood on a platform that rose above the stage to show off her extensive ensemble in its entirety.

The dress was covered in the faces of the top 24 contestants she worked with during her seven seasons on the singing competition.

“I thought a good way to honor my time here would be to put the top 24 from each season on my skirt so they're all there. It was a fun surprise because I stood up and you saw more and more contestants,” Perry who joined the judges table with Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie in 2018. told Entertainment Tonight After the show.

Elsewhere during the episode, Perry wore a gold metal Grace Ling corset featuring seven long-stemmed metallic roses, one for each of her seasons on the show.

“7 roses for 7 seasons,” she captioned photos of her look on Instagram.

“I grew up listening to all of Katy’s songs during my teenage years. Who would have thought that one day I would casually sew for her?!? Ling wrote on social networks. “We didn’t even have time to do a sketch, just pure trust in the vision.”

Perry became emotional several times while sitting between Richie, 74, and Bryan, 47, one last time during the finale.

Bryan, Richie and Perry all held hands before host Ryan Seacrest announced Abi Carter as the season 22 winner.

Then all three judges stood up and applauded, but Richie and Bryan wrapped their arms around Perry, who was sandwiched between them.

Carter took the stage to perform Billie Eilish's hit song “What Was I Made For?” » as the camera panned to a tearful Perry.

Earlier in the final, the top 12 ladies sang a medley of Perry's hit songs.

The pop star announced in February that her time on “American Idol” was coming to an end, as she was attending a “huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio.”

I mean, I love Idol so much. It connected me to the heart of America, but I need to feel the pulse of my own rhythm,” she said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” at the time.

The “Dark Horse” singer later admitted to ET after Sunday's finale that she was “crying all night” but was “so proud” and “so happy” with how the night went. was unfolded.

However, Perry remained tight-lipped when asked who would replace her as a judge on season 23 of “American Idol.”

“I hope he’s someone fearless.” I hope it's someone who doesn't mince words, maybe someone a little polarizing like me. There are a lot of people who say, “She’s horrible!” She should go! » And there are a lot of people who say, “She says what she thinks!” »She's authentic!' Either way, you can't win them all. I think it's better not to win them all because that means you actually have a point of view,” she told the outlet.

Perry was most likely referring to some of the backlash she's faced as a judge over the years. Amid one of her controversies, she was briefly replaced by Alanis Morissette, and fans expressed interest in Morissette being a permanent judge.

“American Idol” has not yet announced Perry’s replacement.