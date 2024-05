Katy Perry bids farewell to 'American Idol' in heartbreaking season 22 finale

Katy Perry ended her seven years American idol ran in style on Sunday night (May 19), singing, table-hopping and throwing pizzas off stage during the three-hour Season 22 finale. While the episode was seemingly meant to crown the winner of this year – which he did, spoiler alert, singer Abi Carter – was also a night to celebrate Perry, who announced earlier this year that she would be leaving the show after serving alongside Lionel Richie . and Luke Bryan since the series moved to ABC in 2018. As a testament to Perry's ready-for-anything attitude, Idol aired a set of clips in the middle of Sunday's show featuring highlights from its often wild and wacky run. From Bryan scaring his partner early on to Perry visiting Luke's farm for a lesson on corn science, crying with the contestants, modeling a series of increasingly outrageous outfits, and having ice cream smashed in his face by her cohorts, Perry looked happy and moved. , as the last hour passed. Just before the final votes were read, Perry, 39, took the stage one final time to perform “What Makes a Woman” from her 2020 album. Smile with runner-up Jack Blocker. Initially seated while wearing what looked like a metallic bustier, Perry began to stand up as Blocker sang the second verse, revealing a vast dress covered in the faces of Idol contestants who appeared on the show during her run. Soaring above the stage as paper butterflies rained down all around her, Perry's dress was the perfect, lasting image of the singer's sweet embrace. Idol time. “143, I love you,” Perry said, raising his hands from his heart. Later in the show, while Katy ate a slice of pizza, the top 12 women performed a medley of Perry songs, including “Teenage Dream,” “Dark Horse” and “California Gurls.” The performance ended with Perry jumping to his feet and climbing onto the judge's desk to flex his arms while Bryan threw beach balls at him. As the sand drained after Carter's coronation, Perry let her tears flow as this year's winner sang Billie Eilish's Oscar-winning “What Was I Made For?” to cap off his golden season 22 run, Richie sharing one last, long hug with Katy as confetti rained down around them. Idol was renewed for a 23rd season, but as of press time, Perry's replacement had not yet been announced. Check out footage from Perry's final night below.

