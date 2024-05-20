We did it! Nearly every high school on the Main Line has contributed to TLC's annual fashion and design shows.





From Friends' Central to Conestoga, Delaware Valley Friends School and Episcopal Academy, since spring 2007, students have contributed their fashion and design efforts to benefit the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation PA. This was accomplished through the annual Teen Learning Community Main Line fashion and design show, recently held on Sunday, May 19 in “The Big Room” at the Ludington Library in Bryn Mawr. At the top of the list, we must thank all the fiber arts, metal arts, jewelry, makerspace, dream lab and art teachers from area schools who have inspired these students over the years, particularly more recently, TLC mentor Ms. Melanie Pereira of Radnor High School and Paige Sullivan of Christine Shirley Sewing and Design Studio in Wayne. TLC could not have grown without the early guidance and wisdom of Harriet Ackerman (Lower Merion HS) and Peter Murray (Harriton HS). and Sally Ater (Radnor HS) who encouraged the students in every way possible, throughout their journey. Scarlett McDonald from Shipley has repurposed this fabric into a clever pocketed vest that is personalized and smart. (Photo submitted by Mary Brown)

Nayra Garcia, left, explains to Nadia Horchler and the audience the importance of a “test” version of her ball gown pattern before cutting and sewing the precious pale blue silk and satin fabric. (Photo submitted by Mary Brown)

Improvising hooks and doorknobs in Ludington's “The Big Room” to display several original designs, including the darling dress, left, of Emeline Umsted of Conestoga High School, a “polka dot” crop top by Anna Radnor's Wampole and Andrea Guzman's Vintage 1970 sumptuously. colorful top. (Photo submitted by Mary Brown)

Teen Learning Community Main Line hosted its annual student fashion and design show to benefit the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, PA, showcasing the tops of Nadia Horchler, LuLu Pierce and Nayra Garcia. (Photo submitted by Mary Brown)

“Guest who traveled the furthest to attend,” Rebecca Brown Negri of St. Pete Beach FL salutes Scarlett McDonald of The Shipley School, and TLC F-and Student Directors Nadia Horchler and Nayra Garcia of Radnor -D Show. (Photo submitted by Mary Brown) Teen Learning Community can also thank the site providers over the past 17 years, first Lindsay Taylor and then Donna Heller, Lower Merion Township Parks and Recreation, Judy Herman “in memoriam” and Main Line Art Center, as well as Jessica Ama and Ludington staff. Library. Since May 2007, the student directors have been Maddie Ballis, Cara Piccoli and Jennie Smolen (Lower Merion HS), Grace McDonald (Friends' Central), Suzie Sergott (Harriton HS), Claire DeVerter (Harriton), Samantha Raymond (Harriton), Abby Cooper (Radnor HS), Kaitlyn May (Radnor), Nadia Horchler and Nayra Garcia (Radnor). This year's sponsors and donors include these Wayne stores: Gingy's, Sean King and Jules Pizza, Luna Chick, La Parisienne and Christine Shirley Sewing and Design Studio. Bryn Mawr stores include The Bryn Mawr Running Company, Debbie Niggeman and Arrowroot Farmacy and Cafe, as well as Pasha's Boutique. Narberth stores include Tracy Tumulo of Sweet Mabel, as well as Kimberley Bezak and Eleisha Eagle of SHIFT Sustainable Goods + Services. Radnor's LuLu Pierce demonstrates her versatility and finesse as Emily Decker models the Bridgerton dress, LuLu wears a ready-to-wear pleated skirt and a black silk evening dress is modeled by Sahana. (Photo submitted by Mary Brown)

Student directors of the 17th Annual TLC Fashion and Design Show, Nayra Garcia, left, and Nadia Horchler of Radnor High School discuss Garcia's crocheted top, held, and vivid sweater, worn, in “The Great Room » from the Ludington Library. (Photo submitted by Mary Brown)

Raffle items included a Luna Chick gift card, Christine Shirley socks and hair clips, and a Jules of Wayne gift card in this fun basket! (Photo submitted by Mary Brown)

Sahana, left, and John Lee, “accompanied” by the remarkable “Lady in the Book Pages Dress,” deliver songs that will captivate and delight the TLC Main Line F&D Show audience. (Photo submitted by Mary Brown)

Ms. Greta Garcia's “Garden Garlands” added delicate fragrance and rich beauty to complement these beauties at the 17th Annual TLC Main Line Fashion and Design Show on May 19, Sahana, Emily Decker, LuLu Pierce, Maia Henderson and Emeline Umsted. (Photo submitted by Mary Brown) The 2024 donors were Christina Morgan Brown, Rachel Sule and Rebecca Brown Negri, with “special thanks” to Jessica Ama, Ludington Library and Dan Sokil, Main Line Media News. On Sunday, May 19, the F-and-D Show featured the work of the following designers: LuLu Pierce and models Natalie Duman and Sahana Shastry, Radnor HS and Scarlett McDonald, The Shipley School. Student directors were Nayra Garcia and Nadia Horchler and their role model Nicole Irani, Radnor High School. Graphics and design were created by Mira Cohen, Radnor High School; the designs on display were by Andrea Guzman and Anna Wampole, from Radnor High School. Looking ahead, the Teen Learning Community's 18th annual fashion and design show will be held at Bryn Mawr in May or June 2025, “for all students, all schools.” Teen Learning Community's motto is “helping young people help others, since 2006”. For more information, contact TLC Founder and President Mary Brown ([email protected]).

