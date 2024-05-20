One of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy's classic dresses goes up for auction





You might think that the trend for understated luxury is now behind us, as many have moved on to flashier clothing, perhaps in an overcorrection after months of unassuming fashion. In reality, however, the true arbiters of the quiet, luxurious lifestyle will never abandon ship and will continue to rely on The Row, gobble up Jil Sander and avoid any brand flash. Even though the name was applied to it last year, the idea of ​​understated luxury has been around for decades and will remain the go-to style for a certain type of understated person as long as they are able to pair a slip dress with a great look. trench. And these are the people who will be thrilled to learn that a dress once worn by Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, the patron saint of understated clothing, is going up for auction next month. THE Succession fans cheered when the ridiculously roomy bag went on sale, and 2000s obsessives salivated at the auction of Kate Moss' sheer dress. Now those who consider themselves classic dressers can join in the fun. In June, New York auction house Bonhams will hold its third online fashion sale in the United States, where a look worn by Bessette Kennedy will be auctioned. The article in question is a black silk wrap trench dress from Yohji Yamamoto's spring/summer 1998 collection. It features a layered collar and lapel, an adjustable black silk waist tie and trench cuff details. The piece is marked as small and is said to be in excellent condition. Bessette Kennedy first wore it in 1998 to the members-only Supper Club, where she attended a dinner and subsequent performance by Parsons Dance Company. This is the first piece from Bessette Kennedy's wardrobe to come up for auction, and bidding will begin at $1,800. The dress is expected to sell for $3,000, although it will likely cost much more. Bessette Kennedys Yohji Yamamoto dress. Courtesy of Bonhams The dress was provided by Sasha Chermayeff, an old friend of Bessette Kennedy's husband, John F. Kennedy Jr. Bessette Kennedy and Kennedy Jr. were the godparents of Chermayeff's children. After a few months of conversations, the time was right for the book. CBK: Carolyn Bessette Kennedy: A Life in Fashion outgoing, said Marissa Speer, Bonhams sales manager WWD. Additionally, July will mark the 25th anniversary of Bessette Kennedy and Kennedy Jr.'s deaths in a plane crash, putting even more focus on the couple. Of course, the obsession with Bessette Kennedy's wardrobe has been ongoing for years, and this might just be the beginning of plans for this long-untouched treasure. Bessette Kennedy wears the Yohji Yamamoto dress. New York Daily News Archives / New York Daily News / Getty Images

