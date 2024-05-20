Fashion
Nuggets' title defense ends in stunning fashion against Wolves: We had the opportunities
DENVER Moments after his team's loss at Ball Arena, Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone took his place at the podium and began answering the question of why a Game 7 that began so promisingly ended so jarringly.
As Malone spoke to the media, cheers and celebration from the Minnesota Timberwolves locker room adjacent to the Nuggets press box could be heard. To every question came an answer from Malone, and with each answer came another cheer.
The Nuggets' bid to win a second straight NBA title ended abruptly Sunday with a 98-90 loss to Minnesota to cap a classic seven-game series in the Western Conference semifinals. The home crowd, which was in celebration mode at the start of the third quarter, was left stunned by the end as an eerie silence enveloped Ball Arena and Nuggets fans slowly resigned themselves to their team's fate. At the final buzzer, Timberwolves fans who made the 90-minute flight to Denver took over.
The Nuggets dominated the first half. They opened their largest lead of the game, 58-38, at 10:50 in the third quarter when Jamal Murray scored a 3-point basket from a short corner. Yet the collapse that occurred from that point on was surprising.
When you think of the Denver Nuggets, you think of flawless execution on both ends of the court. You imagine Murray and three-time NBA MVP Nikola Joki creating string music with pick-and-roll basketball. You think about an offense that finds the right shot on every possession.
But in this series, the Timberwolves were the Nuggets' kryptonite. As much as winning the series, the Nuggets simply hoped to survive it. If the Nuggets had advanced, there might not have been another team on the horizon capable of making them as uncomfortable as the Timberwolves were able to over the past two weeks.
I think if you play a team seven times and then lose to them, then you have to say they are the best team, Joki said. I think they are built to beat us. They basically have two All-Stars. They have two first-team All-Defensive players in Mike Conley. He is probably the most underrated player in the NBA. I love this guy. He's so good.
The Nuggets' end was shocking because they were so close to escaping. For seven games, Denver had to deal with Minnesota's length and athleticism, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns clogging the lane, Anthony Edwards' overall burst, Murray's hesitant left calf, the Timberwolves' perimeter defense tracking down Murray and the Timberwolves' depth on the bench. .
The Nuggets, down 2-0, have won three straight games and pushed the Timberwolves to the brink of elimination. Even with Thursday's historic 115-70 loss in Game 6, the Nuggets entered Sunday with peak confidence. In what came down to a one-game series, all the Nuggets had to do was beat the Wolves once at Ball Arena. With their loss in Game 7, the Nuggets have lost three of their four home games.
Denver's 20-point lead early in the third quarter dissipated to 67-66 when Edwards hit a put-back 3-pointer over Aaron Gordon to end the quarter. Losing a 20-point advantage is bad enough. Losing him in less than 11 minutes was a shock the Nuggets couldn't overcome. The tone and momentum of Game 7s are usually set by the more experienced team, but the Nuggets' second-half play seemed more callous than accomplished.
I thought we generated some good looks, but we didn't make enough shots,” Murray said. When you don't get the look you want and they come back and score, it's tough. We got the shots we wanted and the opportunities were there. They made that run in the second half and we couldn't recover.
It's tough, man. I'm just excited for next year. We had chances this evening, and that’s what stings.
Ultimately, the Nuggets roster wasn't complete enough. Bruce Brown and Jeff Green, who left in free agency, provided veteran-quality depth during the 2023 championship run. At the end of Game 7 on Sunday, second-year forward Christian Braun was the only player on bench that Malone trusted. Braun's skillset is more suited to defense and offense on the court, and the Nuggets lacked punch outside of their starting lineup.
This proved fatal. Joki played more than 46 minutes, Murray more than 42. In Game 7, Denver got five points off its bench, all from Braun. The Nuggets got 21 points from those not named Joki or Murray, forcing those two to shoulder too much of the offense. By the time the Nuggets needed crucial baskets, Joki and Murray were so tired they couldn't provide them. They were the only Nuggets in double figures. Minnesota had six players reach that mark, led by Jaden McDaniels and Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 23 each.
We needed someone else to give them help,” Malone said. Nikola had 34 points and Jamal had 35 points. But we couldn't shoot. The theme of our four losses is that we haven't been able to score, and I thought that was true tonight.
The Nuggets were a great team last season and were still a great team this year, but they also saw the rest of the league get better and, in the case of the Timberwolves, healthier. Last spring, when the Nuggets beat them in five games, the Timberwolves were without Naz Reid and McDaniels. This year, without Maroon or Green, but with Reid, the 2024 Sixth Man of the Year, and McDaniels in the mix, the Timberwolves were able to reverse the outcome.
At the end of the evening, the shock among the Nuggets was palpable. Malone briefly choked up at the end of his media session. Murray paused before many of his answers. Now, Denver enters an offseason with many questions to answer.
It's difficult because the teams are hungry and more talented than last year, Joki said. Everyone improved and everyone wanted to beat us.
(Photo by Nikola Joki: AAron Ontiveroz / The Denver Post via Getty Images)

