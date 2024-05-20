How fashion is preparing for the future by investing in technology

Are fashion brands becoming more than clothing retailers? Many focus on technology. For example, Shein claimed that it was not a fast fashion brand but a technology company.

I would say, however, that Shein's core business remains fashion and clothing. Yet there is also reason to suggest that Shein is changing the way clothing is accessed, shaking up the rules of the game and that other brands must respond accordingly.

Many brands in the fashion industry are going beyond their core proposition and digging deeper into their supply chains. In recent years, many brands have invested in recycling technology companies, becoming shareholders in companies such as Renewcell and Infinited Fiber Company.

H&M recently went further. H&M Group and Vargas Holding recently announced the launch of Syre. Supported by TPG Rise Climate, Syre aims to rapidly expand textile-to-textile recycling of polyester and “contribute to a more sustainable textile industry”.

In many ways, the H&M Group is trying to sustain its operations. The company has entered into a purchase agreement with Syre worth a total of $600 million over seven years, covering a significant portion of the H&M Group's long-term needs for recycled polyester, which currently comes mainly from the rPET bottle until 'to textiles.

Through Syre, H&M Group said it wanted to contribute to significant change in the industry away from virgin polyester.

This is commendable. Another factor at play here is that H&M, like many other fashion brands, sees a potentially huge and lucrative market in textile recycling. Why depend on third parties for recycled materials when you can invest in them yourself? This sector could see considerable growth over the next two decades. This also gives H&M a certain degree of vertical supply chain integration and puts it in a strong position. Could H&M one day supply other brands with their recycled polyester needs? Don't bet against it.

American brand Lululemon has taken similar steps over the past 12 months. The company has partnered with Australian environmental technology startup Samsara Eco in a multi-year collaboration to expand textile-to-textile recycling and see Samsara Eco create the first recycled nylon 6,6 and polyester to infinite in the world. The goal is to create new recycled nylon and polyester from clothing waste.

Nylon and polyester make up about 60% of clothing produced today. Globally, approximately 87% of discarded textiles end up in landfills, are incinerated, or escape into the environment. So far, no company has successfully expanded polyester recycling.

Samsara Eco's innovation could be seen as an important step in the fight against plastic pollution and carbon emissions caused by textiles. By investing in it, Lululemon is taking a leadership role in this area, sustaining the business and generating huge amounts of positive PR. It’s a clear win-win situation.

Similarly, Spanish fast fashion group Inditex this year launched a partnership with chemicals giant BASF to create a new nylon called “Looopamid,” a polyamide 6 (PA6, also known as nylon 6). BASF and Inditex claim it is made from 100% nylon waste. Inditex brand Zara produced a jacket made entirely from Loopamid and made it available worldwide.

BASF has announced plans to develop this technology and plans to build a PA6 recycling plant. Before that, in 2022, Inditex had already signed a €100 million deal with textile recycler Infinited Fiber Company, committing to purchase 30% of Infinna's future annual production of Infinited Fiber, a fiber created from textile waste.

This suggests that, like H&M, Inditex sees vertical integration and strategic collaborations with technology companies as the way forward.

It’s not just recycling that brands are investing in non-essential areas. In 2022, H&M signed a multi-year carbon removal agreement with Climeworks, a carbon capture technology company, which covers the removal of 10,000 tonnes of CO2. Additionally, by enabling H&M Group to access capacity and establish long-term relationships in the sector, the investment supported Climeworks' capacity expansion. Investing in carbon removal will potentially help H&M meet its carbon emissions reduction targets.

Brands are also investing in renewable energy projects. At the end of 2023, BESTSELLER and the H&M Group have committed to investing in the first large-scale offshore wind project off the coast of Bangladesh. Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and local partner Summit Power are developing the project.

The 500 MW offshore wind project, which is in its early stages of development, could significantly increase the availability of renewable energy in Bangladesh, one of the most important manufacturing countries in the fashion industry.

It should be noted that only large multinationals are able to invest in this level of vertical integration and such moves are seen by many as a way to future-proof businesses, protecting against issues such as chain volatility supply chain and impending climate targets (and associated regulations). careful examination) later.

Whether small and medium-sized fashion brands could afford such investments is debatable. This potentially leaves them extremely vulnerable in an industry where size and scale are more important than ever.

Mostafiz Uddini is the Managing Director of Denim Expert Limited. He is also the founder and CEO of Bangladesh Denim Expo and Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE).

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author.

