Ganni Resort 2025 Collection | Vogue

The ebb and flow of time, measured by the cycles of the sun and moon, as well as the seasons, were Ditte Reffstrups' resort concerns. As a result, she tapped Norwegian photographer Ola Rindal to shoot the lookbook, with multi-colored roving points of light marking the rhythm. Fashion-wise, the collection stayed within the brand's comfort zone, with desirable iterations on Ganni tropes. Leopard print, for example, was cut into a delightful faux fur coat with an asymmetrical closure; there was a matching bag which made the option even more tempting. It was a look for dressing up or down; and finding that happy medium was another focal point of this offering. Dressing for me can actually be a little difficult, said Reffstrup, who wore overalls. I think this is something that is not easy for Scandinavians because it is very far from the way we dress, but we work a lot on this, trying to do things that seem casual, but always in the Ganni way. The chicest pieces in the collection were a sequinned dress with a handkerchief hem and side slit and a yellow confectionery dress, light as meringue. Denim, however, remains the driving force of intrigue for Ganni. It's not hard to imagine reptile print jeans slipping into many closets, especially flared pants worn with a matching jacket. The keeper of a long denim dress is inspired by the western trend, but can also be worn in many other ways. The most directional item in the range was a pair of high-waisted flared pants that showcase the '70s bohemian vibe that fashion is rediscovering. They would really look stunning with one of the collection's handknits, like the chunky Man in the Moon number inspired by Mike Oldfield's vibrant 1983 folk-pop song Moonlight Shadow.

