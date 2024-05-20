Fashion
The best fashion finds for men from t-shirts, shirts, jeans, underwear and more from the 2021 Nordstroms Anniversary Sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you like them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Price and availability are subject to change.
Take out your cards! The much awaited Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially online!
Today (July 28) until August 8The department store is home to thousands of deals sitewide, and the men's department in particular is packed with some of the best deals yet.
Although we have already called the best men's shoe deals from sneakers and sandals to dress shoes and boots, there's so much more to explore.
For this savings event, Nordstrom offers deals on favorite and best-selling men's styles that are rarely discounted during the year. For example, you can follow the timeless trend of graphic tees with this Nirvana Live Nation T-shirt it's on sale for just $17.
If you're in the market for a new pair of jeans, check out best-sellers from trusted brands like Levi's, Madewell And Paige are on sale for as little as $60. Luxury No-Iron Dress Shirts Are Also A Bargain During Nordstroms Anniversary Sale With This Best Seller Classic fit non-iron dress shirtreduced to just $25.
There are also tons of deals on Calvin Klein Boxers, adidas socks, multi pack underwear, tank tops, underwear and more.
Shop the best men's fashion finds from the 2021 Nordstroms Anniversary Sale below, broken down into four categories: t-shirts, jeans, dress shorts, and underwear/socks.
T-Shirt Deals
Jeans Deals
Dress Shirt Deals
Offers on underwear, boxers and socks
-
Nordstrom Regular Fit Supima Cotton T-Shirts, 4 Pack$24.90 (Original $39.50)
-
Calvin Klein Performance Boxer Briefs, 5-Pack$42.90 (Original $68)
-
Nordstrom Regular Fit Supima Cotton V-Neck T-Shirts, 4-Pack$24.90 (Original $39.50)
-
Polo Ralph Lauren – Cotton boxers, pack of 3$24.90 (Original $42.50)
-
Nordstrom Supima Cotton Boxer Briefs, 3-Pack$19.90 (Original $34.50)
-
Calvin Klein Steel Micro Boxer Briefs, 3-Pack$39.90 (Original $59.50)
-
adidas Originals Trefoil Crew Socks, 6-Pack$13.90 (Original $20)
-
Nordstrom Supima Cotton Athletic Tank Tops, 4-Pack$21.90 (Original $34.50)
If you enjoyed this story, Check out the best deals on men's shoes during the Nordstroms Anniversary Sale.
