See Princess Diana's dresses up for auction in a rare way





Diana, Princess of Wales, has long been considered a fashion icon. And now, in the biggest auction of her dresses since 1997, some of Princess Diana's iconic outfits are up for purchase. Following the sale of one of Diana's evening dresses for more than $1.1 million in December, Juliens Auctions co-founder Martin Nolan told TODAY on May 20 that interest in selling more of his clothes had skyrocketed. “Because of that record amount, you got the press, and then of course people started coming to us and saying, 'We have this for sale, we have that for sale,'” Nolan said. “So we built that sale. In fact, we're still building it.” More than 150 items will be auctioned off at Julien's Auctions, and Nolan said people can start bidding today at their websitebefore the online and in-person sale on June 27. Nathan Congleton / TODAY Bethan Holt, fashion director at The Telegraph, told TODAY that before Diana's death in August 1997, she used fashion to send messages “in so many ways”. “You could really tell when she was feeling happy or sad by the clothes she wore,” Holt said. “You could tell that when she was feeling brave, you could really relate to Diana through the clothes she wore.” Some of the available items were in TODAY's Studio 1A for co-anchor Savannah Guthrie to see, like Diana's blue ball gown with silver stars, which she wore to “The Phantom of the Opera” in 1986, a lunch in 1987 and a ballet. performance of “Cinderella”. “She was in touch with the fashion economy, Diana, but she also likes to shine the spotlight on designers who weren't very well known,” Nolan said. Buyers can also bid on the magenta silk dress with black lace on top that Diana wore while dancing with actor John Travolta at the White House in 1985. TODAY “It’s just an exquisite, beautifully designed dress,” Nolan said. In addition to the dresses, one of Diana's signature yellow suits, with navy blue trim and gold buttons, will also be up for auction. Diana also wore the costume several times in the 1980s and 90s, including opening a Red Cross in Hong Kong and visiting a military base in Hong Kong and London, said Nolan. A floral shirt dress, an outfit Diana wore with her children Prince William and Prince Harry, is also available to bidders. “It’s for a classy mom,” Nolan said. “She wore it to William's school sports day, Harry's school and St. Mary's Hospital. And again, it's something that's in fashion today.” today.” Also up for auction are some of Diana's accessories, which Nolan called “unusual,” including a wide-brimmed hat that Diana wore in Australia, as well as matching blue pumps and a bag. “Diana just amazing, elegant and chic,” Nolan said.

