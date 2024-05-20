A History Lesson in 1980s Fashion: Lycra, Power Suits and Clothing as Concepts





Although Miyake launched his line in 1970, Comme de Garons was founded in 1969 and Yohji Yamamoto in 1972, by the 1980s this generation of designers had conquered Paris. Standout moments include Issey Miyake's red plastic bustier, the finale of his fall-winter 1980-81 collection; Jean-Michel Basquiat walks the runway during the Comme des Garons Homme Plus spring-summer 1987 show in a tunic-length double-breasted jacket; and the Yohji Yamamotos red tulle coat for fall-winter 1986-87. The idea was to provoke thought, not sex, and Vogue had his thoughts in September 1983 issue. This year's clothes from Japan and their descendants, often dark, intentionally saggy and oversized, inevitably inspire conversation. Some of them are fiercely for it, others fiercely against it. We say several times: Japanese clothing is a coincidence, an influence, an evolution; a new way of considering layering, deep colors, natural fabrics, large shapes. But do they affect what we will wear?…[they] are going to integrate into the mainstream, and we won't even recognize them. Then evolve like all clothes towards memory. Grace Jones, c. 1980Photo: Bob King Grace Jones, 1982Photo: BSR Entertainment/Getty Images Fashion Goes Physical: A Fitness Craze Begins A fitness craze took over in the 1980s. A range of Vogue headlines for decades have talked about the public's curiosity and fascination with health: 1982, Exercise: How to Get Started, 1988, Should Pregnant Women Exercise?, 1985, How Executive Women Exercise exercise and 1988, No Sweat Exercise?. Meanwhile, clothing brands offered clothing designed for working out (Lycra bodysuits were worn over brightly colored leggings and were accessorized with leggings and sweatbands) and celebrities began to cash in workout videos. Released in 1982, Jane Fonda's workout video became one of the best-selling VHS tapes of all time. Linda Evangelista in Martha Sturdy (left) and Beau Bibelot (right) earrings for Vogue December 1987. Photographed by Irving Penn\ Photographed by Peter Lindbergh, VogueDecember 1988 The best designers of the 1980s Vivienne Westwood, Comme des Garons Rei Kawakubo, Yohji Yamamoto, Donna Karan, John Galliano, Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Claude Montana, Emanuel Ungaro, Theirry Mugler, Christian Lacroix, Jean Paul Gaultier, Emanuel Ungaro, Geoffrey Beene, Ralph Lauren, Bill Blass, Stephen Burrows, Oscar de la Renta, Anne Klein, Sonia Rykiel, Missoni, Chlo, Kenzo, Issey Miyake, Giorgio Armani, Valentino, Betsey Johnson, Mary McFadden, Marc Bohan for Christian Dior, Zandra Rhodes, Bob Mackie , Perry Ellis, Giorgia Armani, Patrick Kelly Christian Lacroix during his spring/summer 1988 collectionPhoto: Julio Donoso/Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/1980s-fashion-history-lesson The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

