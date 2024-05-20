Why Elsbeth's unserious fashion sense is so important

Elsbeth's clothing not only reinforces her characterization as a deeply eccentric person; they visualize the gap between her and the police.

Picture this: It’s Halloween. Your doorbell rings. You grab the candy bowl and open the door to hand out mini Snickers and Reeses treats. Before you is a group of little kids, all wearing red wigs and floral blouses with hot pink blazers and each holding no fewer than three tote bags. What are you dressed in? you ask. Were Elsbeth Tascioni of CBS Elsbeth, the children shout in unison. This is where the future is quickly heading.

Because Elsbeth Tascioni, the eccentric lawyer from The good wife and now directing his own series, has the kind of distinctive look that spawns Halloween costumes for years to come. From the moment she first appears in the show's pilot, wearing a long pink coat and a foam Statue of Liberty crown, it's clear that a new icon of fashion has arrived. As this tourist prop suggests, she is new to New York and takes a job observing NYPD investigations under a consent decree. In doing so, the ultra-observant Elsbeth becomes a detective herself, bypassing the police to solve each week's crime. But her wardrobe is much more Carrie Bradshaw than Columbo, with increasingly vibrant colors and elaborate, zany patterns and prints. fake— fur hats and dozens of massive tote bags in which she presumably keeps her hundreds of brooches.

Dressing Carrie Preston in these exciting looks, the show's costume designer, Daniel Lawson (a former GOOD universe) and wardrobe team create an instantly recognizable aesthetic that reflects the character's personality and puts service in protection and service. When Elsbeth wakes up each morning, she opens her Crayola closet and dresses not for the job she has but for the job she wants if the job she wants is leading the best production of Joseph and the Amazing Dreamcoat Technicolor you've already seen. It's only a matter of time before a RuPauls Drag Race the candidate represents her for Snatch Game. Or better yet, Elsbeth Tascioni should co-chair the Met Gala. There's no doubt in my mind that Harry Styles is bombarding his stylist with photos of Preston on set as we speak.

But runway fashions aren't just visual, they're increasingly integrated into the crimes Elsbeth solves as the season progresses. In one episode, she uses her bright red convertible mittens to show how a murder could have unfolded. In another, she strolls through the Hamptons with a scarf wrapped around her head like little Edie while Another Winter in a Summer Town by Gray Gardens: the musical pieces. There is perhaps no better testament to the relationship between Elsbeth's stylistic sensibilities and homicide than an outfit she wears while investigating a murder during a tennis match: a neon pink visor, a green tennis skirt and a sweater with TENNIS splashed on the front. Every crime scene might as well be a theme party, and Elsbeth always dresses to impress. So it seems only natural that the last case of the season in this week's finale takes her to a fashion show. What better culmination to a season filled with runway-worthy looks?





Yes, the clothes lend themselves to her characterization as a deeply eccentric person, but they are a great visual representation of the divide that exists between Elsbeth and the police. Because even though she solves crimes week after week, it's important to remember that Elsbeth is not a cop; it turns out she's better at her job. So, dressing her in vibrant colors and patterns to contrast with the boring blue uniforms and gray suits around her helps to emphasize her status as a foreigner. It's also a great explanatory visual cue for casual or first-time viewers. It shouldn't take long to realize that the woman dressed as Fran Fine could don't be a badge-wearing detective.

Elsbeth's style doesn't just differentiate her from the police officers she works with; it also sets her apart from her television contemporaries. Network crime procedurals don't tend to have particularly exciting visual palettes, instead reflecting the drab world filled with uniforms and costumes that they depict. This reflection extends to female investigators who, in a story as old as time, often have to dress in a more masculine way to be taken seriously in these predominantly male work environments. The woman leads shows like Law & Order: SVU, The equalizerAnd 9-1-1 all have radically different wardrobes from Elsbeth's, usually uniforms or black blazers and pants, maybe navy blue if they're feeling truly wild, which makes Preston's explosion of fashionable women's clothing even more refreshing.

Although she ignores this stigma, Elsbeth is not immune to it: the detectives she works with often use her clothing to discredit her, ignoring the instincts of women over 15 to wear polka dots. Although she is a disadvantage within the police, her lackadaisical fashion can work in her favor during the investigation. Of course, conventional knowledge might suggest that a detective would want to dress discreetly to go unnoticed, but Elsbeth achieves the same feat by doing the exact opposite. Criminals are willing to stay on guard against the police, and as Elsbeth's appearance shows she is so clearly not police, it is easy for suspects to make mistakes. They underestimate her the same way the police department does and often suffer their downfall because of it.

So heed this warning: If you've just murdered one of our finest stage and/or character actresses in a CBS procedural, beware of a redheaded woman wearing a floral pussy-bow blouse and a colorful jacket. She will be your end.