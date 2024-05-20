Saudi Arabia's historic first swimsuit parade in photos





Saudi Arabia held its first swimsuit fashion show on Friday, marking a notable cultural shift in a country where women had to wear body-covering abaya dresses just a few years ago. Most of the models sported swimsuits that exposed their shoulders, some had partially exposed midriffs and others featured plunging necklines with figure-hugging silhouettes – styles that would have been unthinkable to show in public just a few years ago. years. Models display designs from Moroccan designer Yasmina Q's summer beachwear collection during Red Sea Fashion Week in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea resort island of Ummahat on May 17. 2024. It was…

Models display designs from Moroccan designer Yasmina Q's summer beachwear collection, during the Red Sea Fashion Week on the Red Sea resort island of Ummahat in Saudi Arabia, on May 17, 2024. It was the first swimsuit parade to take place in the kingdom, part of a new set of cultural reforms initiated by Crown Prince bin Salman.

More

Frieze Nureldine via Getty Images

The poolside event took place on the second day of the inaugural Red Sea Fashion Week at the St. Regis Red Sea Resort. The show's main showcase was Moroccan designer Yasmina Qanzal's collection, featuring simple swimsuits ranging from one-pieces with deep V-cuts and off-the-shoulder designs to bandeau tops and various sarongs. Models display designs from Moroccan designer Yasmina Q's summer beachwear collection during the Red Sea Fashion Week on the Red Sea resort island of Ummahat in Saudi Arabia , May 17, 2024.

Models display designs from Moroccan designer Yasmina Q's summer beachwear collection during the Red Sea Fashion Week on the Red Sea resort island of Ummahat in Saudi Arabia , May 17, 2024.

Frieze Nureldine via Getty Images

“It's true that this country is very conservative but we tried to show elegant swimsuits that represent the Arab world,” Qanzal told the AFP news agency. “When we came here, we understood that a swimsuit show in Saudi Arabia was a historic moment, because it is the first time such an event has taken place.” Models display designs from Moroccan designer Yasmina Q's summer beachwear collection during the Red Sea Fashion Week on the Red Sea resort island of Ummahat in Saudi Arabia , May 17, 2024.

Models display designs from Moroccan designer Yasmina Q's summer beachwear collection during the Red Sea Fashion Week on the Red Sea resort island of Ummahat in Saudi Arabia , May 17, 2024.

Frieze Nureldine via Getty Images

The fashion week is part of Red Sea Global, one of the megaprojects key to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 social and economic reform program, overseen by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. A model displays a creation from Moroccan designer Yasmina Q's summer beachwear collection, during the Red Sea Fashion Week on the Red Sea resort island of Ummahat in Saudi Arabia , May 17, 2024.

A model displays a creation from Moroccan designer Yasmina Q's summer beachwear collection, during the Red Sea Fashion Week on the Red Sea resort island of Ummahat in Saudi Arabia , May 17, 2024.

Frieze Nureldine via Getty Images

The fashion industry in Saudi Arabia is growing rapidly. In 2022, the industry contributed $12.5 billion, or 1.4%, to the national GDP, and employed 230,000 people, according to a recent report by the Saudi Fashion Commission. This growth aligns with the broader goals of Vision 2030, aimed at making Saudi Arabia a global fashion and cultural hub. A model displays a creation from Moroccan designer Yasmina Q's summer beachwear collection, during the Red Sea Fashion Week on the Red Sea resort island of Ummahat in Saudi Arabia , May 17, 2024.

A model displays a creation from Moroccan designer Yasmina Q's summer beachwear collection, during the Red Sea Fashion Week on the Red Sea resort island of Ummahat in Saudi Arabia , May 17, 2024.

Frieze Nureldine via Getty Images

Since being named crown prince in 2017, Bin Salman has spearheaded several initiatives aimed at modernizing Saudi society, including sidelining the country's religious police, reintroducing movie theaters and the organization of mixed music festivals. Models display designs from Moroccan designer Yasmina Q's summer beachwear collection during the Red Sea Fashion Week on the Red Sea resort island of Ummahat in Saudi Arabia , May 17, 2024.

Models display designs from Moroccan designer Yasmina Q's summer beachwear collection during the Red Sea Fashion Week on the Red Sea resort island of Ummahat in Saudi Arabia , May 17, 2024.

Frieze Nureldine via Getty Images

All these reforms, taken together, are part of Bin Salman's long-term plan to reduce the kingdom's dependence on oil by diversifying its economy and promoting sectors ranging from technology to tourism, sports, entertainment and fashion. The plan includes numerous social reforms intended to liberalize some of the kingdom's strict cultural norms, as well as several massive infrastructure projects currently in development that, if completed, would make Saudi Arabia a major destination for foreign capital. Although Bin Salman builds on his reputation as a reformer, he remains an autocratic leader. US intelligence agencies believe he personally gave the order to assassinate US journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018, a horrific incident that put US-Riyadh relations under renewed strain . Uncommon Knowledge Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground. Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/saudi-arabia-swimsuit-fashion-show-photos-1902490 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos