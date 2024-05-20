Connect with us

Saudi Arabia's historic first swimsuit parade in photos

Saudi Arabia held its first swimsuit fashion show on Friday, marking a notable cultural shift in a country where women had to wear body-covering abaya dresses just a few years ago.

Most of the models sported swimsuits that exposed their shoulders, some had partially exposed midriffs and others featured plunging necklines with figure-hugging silhouettes – styles that would have been unthinkable to show in public just a few years ago. years.

Models display designs from Moroccan designer Yasmina Q's summer beachwear collection during Red Sea Fashion Week in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea resort island of Ummahat on May 17. 2024. It was…


The poolside event took place on the second day of the inaugural Red Sea Fashion Week at the St. Regis Red Sea Resort.

The show's main showcase was Moroccan designer Yasmina Qanzal's collection, featuring simple swimsuits ranging from one-pieces with deep V-cuts and off-the-shoulder designs to bandeau tops and various sarongs.

Models display designs from Moroccan designer Yasmina Q's summer beachwear collection during the Red Sea Fashion Week on the Red Sea resort island of Ummahat in Saudi Arabia , May 17, 2024.

“It's true that this country is very conservative but we tried to show elegant swimsuits that represent the Arab world,” Qanzal told the AFP news agency. “When we came here, we understood that a swimsuit show in Saudi Arabia was a historic moment, because it is the first time such an event has taken place.”

Models display designs from Moroccan designer Yasmina Q's summer beachwear collection during the Red Sea Fashion Week on the Red Sea resort island of Ummahat in Saudi Arabia , May 17, 2024.

The fashion week is part of Red Sea Global, one of the megaprojects key to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 social and economic reform program, overseen by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

A model displays a creation from Moroccan designer Yasmina Q's summer beachwear collection, during the Red Sea Fashion Week on the Red Sea resort island of Ummahat in Saudi Arabia , May 17, 2024.

The fashion industry in Saudi Arabia is growing rapidly. In 2022, the industry contributed $12.5 billion, or 1.4%, to the national GDP, and employed 230,000 people, according to a recent report by the Saudi Fashion Commission. This growth aligns with the broader goals of Vision 2030, aimed at making Saudi Arabia a global fashion and cultural hub.

A model displays a creation from Moroccan designer Yasmina Q's summer beachwear collection, during the Red Sea Fashion Week on the Red Sea resort island of Ummahat in Saudi Arabia , May 17, 2024.

Since being named crown prince in 2017, Bin Salman has spearheaded several initiatives aimed at modernizing Saudi society, including sidelining the country's religious police, reintroducing movie theaters and the organization of mixed music festivals.

Models display designs from Moroccan designer Yasmina Q's summer beachwear collection during the Red Sea Fashion Week on the Red Sea resort island of Ummahat in Saudi Arabia , May 17, 2024.

All these reforms, taken together, are part of Bin Salman's long-term plan to reduce the kingdom's dependence on oil by diversifying its economy and promoting sectors ranging from technology to tourism, sports, entertainment and fashion.

The plan includes numerous social reforms intended to liberalize some of the kingdom's strict cultural norms, as well as several massive infrastructure projects currently in development that, if completed, would make Saudi Arabia a major destination for foreign capital.

Although Bin Salman builds on his reputation as a reformer, he remains an autocratic leader. US intelligence agencies believe he personally gave the order to assassinate US journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018, a horrific incident that put US-Riyadh relations under renewed strain .