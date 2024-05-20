Are ties still relevant? Undressing the past and present of the smartwear essential

In an age where comfort reigns supreme and sartorial boundaries are blurred, the classic tie finds itself at a crossroads.

I think there's still a place for the tie in men's wardrobes, says Gary Sweeney, brand and style director at Ascots and Chapels. Yet as fashion trends shift toward casual wear and pandemic-appropriate casualness, the once-ubiquitous tie has struggled to assert its relevance. However, beneath its surface lies a rich tapestry of history and tradition, making it much more than just an accessory.

Royal ties at the birth of the tie

Dating back to its origins in France in the 17th century, the tie has become a practical adornment, born from the ingenuity of Croatian soldiers hired by the French during the Thirty Years' War. His creation was modest, serving as a functional part of their uniforms that held the tops of the jackets together. However, its destiny took a royal turn when the young King Louis XIV, captivated by its elegance, adopted this style at the age of seven. Thus began the introduction of the tie, as it was affectionately called in homage to its Croatian roots, as it rose into the realms of aristocracy and prestige.

Louis XIV took a liking to early styles of ties, making them fashionable. Getty Images

The king made this accessory mandatory for royal meetings, elevating the simple garment to a higher status. It quickly became a trend that spread across Europe, with both men and women wearing a carefully tied piece of fabric around their neck.

When a group of young English soldiers, known as Macaroni, returned to their home country from Europe in the late 18th century, ties gained popularity again, this time in the United Kingdom.

Bonds had become a status symbol, signifying a man's position in society. The way a tie was tied could also signify a particular circumstance or class. In 1818, a style manual called Tieitania was published, detailing popular ways to wear a tie, as well as when and where different knots were appropriate. This resulted in more complex methods of tying a tie, marking a man's elegance and wealth.

Black ties gain popularity as neckties change shape

Around this time, the use of the word tie began to decline, with tie or stock becoming the more common term and black stocks eclipsing white tie as the most popular form. Throughout history, the tie has undergone many transformations, each reflecting the zeitgeist of its era, but in Britain it was the Industrial Revolution that reshaped its image. Factory workers sought ties that were comfortable and easy to tie, and fabrics became more readily available and more cost-effective to produce. Ties were quickly adapted to be long, thin and easy to tie. They became widely worn by the upper and working classes.

An image showing some illustrations of ties, from Neckclothitania or Tietania, being an essay on Starchers, by One of the Cloth. Photo: Public domain

The long, slanted tie dates back to New York tie maker Jesse Langford, who in 1922 patented a completely new way of making the tie by cutting the fabric on the bias and sewing it into three segments. It was called the Langford tie and featured enhanced elasticity, meaning it would return to its original shape after use.

The Ascot tie is named after the racecourse in Berkshire, England, where a formal tie in the morning was obligatory. It was worn to dinners and events surrounding the races and quickly became popular throughout the UK. Ascot ties had wide flaps crossed and pinned across the chest.

An Art Deco staple of 1990s style that adapts to the look through the decades

In the 1940s, the Art Deco movement adopted the tie as an essential element of its look. Influenced by bold, geometric shapes, the style saw men wearing short, wide ties. As the 1950s approached, styles became longer and thinner, reaching widths as low as four cm until a resurgence of wide ties occurred in the 1960s.

Designed in 1966, the wider kipper tie has been adopted by the younger generation as a style statement. Frequently seen in bright colors and pop art-inspired prints, the herring measured approximately 6 inches in diameter. A decade later, in the 1970s, ties remained wide but became more restrained in their designs and were sold with shirts in complementary colors.

Singer Frank Sinatra attends the Academy Awards wearing a tuxedo and white bow in 1955. Getty Images

In the 1980s and 1990s, ties evolved into workwear, with the accessory becoming a staple in many corporate workplaces. They ranged in width from four to nine cm and came in a range of colors, from subtle patterns to playful fantasy patterns. At the height of their popularity in the 1990s, 110 million ties were sold each year in the United States.

The Great Decline as Dress Codes Loosen

At the start of the 21st century, ties were still a staple of the men's wardrobe, but their popularity has clearly declined. Once a mark of formality, clothing faced declining demand in an era defined by fluidity and individuality. Ties have taken a back seat in recent years, and workplace dress codes and men's fashion trends have changed and evolved, and generally those who would have worn a tie on a daily basis for work are not necessarily obliged to do so now, Sweeney says The National.

Today, men are opting for more casual approaches to their style, and in situations where one might have expected a tie, that is no longer the case. Some occasions, weddings, a day of racing or polo, or a fancier affair would still require a tie. There are beautiful silk ties available, and when tied correctly with a nice dimple under the knot, they can look very elegant and add a certain level of refinement and elegance to a men's outfit, says Sweeney.

Princess Diana wears a tie in Italy in 1985. Getty Images

A tie doesn't have the same value as it used to, but I don't necessarily think that's a bad thing. I think ties can now be used more for a sartorial statement than a professional one.

The attraction of links no longer lies in adherence to tradition but in its capacity to reinvent itself. This is reflected in fashion brands choosing when to add ties to their collections. Giorgio Armani, for example, brought back the classic tie for the fall/winter 2024 men's collection, while Louis Vuitton's spring/summer 2024 offering features the classic tie paired with an eye-catching printed suit. Brands such as Loewe are embracing experimentation, blurring the lines between tie and scarf.

Giorgio Armani presents a modern take on ties during the fall/winter 2024 show. Photo: Giorgio Armani

As we navigate this sartorial landscape, it is evident that the meaning of ties has transcended its functional origins. In their many forms, ties remain a must-have in men's wardrobe for professional and formal events. They are constantly seen as an object that enhances a look, as an expression of both personality and ceremony.

