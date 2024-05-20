The 1998 Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy wrap dress is for sale: all the details





Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's style has continued to inspire trends for decades. Today, a piece from her iconic wardrobe is on sale. In June, New York auction house Bonhams will include a dress worn by Bessette-Kennedy in an online fashion sale, marking the first time one of her clothes will be auctioned. The article, which is currently listed on the Bonhams websiteis a black silk wrap trench dress by Yohji Yamamoto from the designers Spring/Summer 1998 collection. Details include a layered collar and lapel, adjustable black silk waist tie and trench cuff details. According to the site, the dress was worn by Bessette-Kennedy to the Supper Club on May 6, 1998, following her appearance in a Parsons Dance Company performance. It is listed as being small in size and in excellent condition with no visible signs of wear. Bonhams also states that Bessette-Kennedy is seen wearing the dress in a photograph included in Sunita Kumar Nair's 2023 book, CBK: a life in fashion. Lee Radziwill and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in 1998.

Bessette-Kennedy, who married John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1996, was killed alongside her husband in a plane crash on July 16, 1999. She was only 33 when the plane, piloted by Kennedy and carrying her sister Lauren, 34, crashed off the coast of Marthas Vineyard. Black silk wrap dress by Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

Nearly 25 years later, Bessette-Kennedy's effortlessly chic fashion sense is still as influential as ever, and she continues to be hailed as a style icon. The PEOPLE Puzzler crosswords are here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now! Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedya new book by Elizabeth Beller, explores who the late star really was. People wrote about her so harshly and called her icy, Beller told PEOPLE, but she was a lioness, effervescent, warm and so full of life. Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's 1998 dress.

The author also told PEOPLE: She had a beautiful eye, obviously, but to the people who knew and loved her, her style wasn't the most important thing. She was happy and energetic and wanted to enjoy everything in New York. She was a warm, effervescent, vivacious person who was misrepresented in the press.” Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Bessette-Kennedy graduated from Boston University with a degree in education and later worked at the Calvin Klein boutique in Boston. She moved to New York in 1989 and began working in VIP sales for the designer. In the spring of 1992, Kennedy came for a fitting, where Bessette-Kennedy showed him the selections. They hit it off and got engaged in July 1995. Kennedy proposed during a trip to Marthas Vineyard, while the couple was fishing on a boat off the coast of the island.

