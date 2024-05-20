13 Best Jeans for Men 2024, Tested and Reviewed by GQ

The best jeans for men are easy-going, durable, and downright legendary. This pedigree is owed to Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis, who literally invented jeans as we know them today, sturdy, riveted, rendered in inky blue cotton in the late 1800s, offering them to merchants, factory workers and gold miners in the hope of striking. it's rich. Early in their relationship, Strauss and Davis experimented with different fabrics and finishes, eventually landing on an indigo-dyed cotton twill that was as sturdy as it was beautiful. The rest, as they say, is men's fashion history.

A century and a half later, jeans have become America's most influential contribution to the global fashion canon, transforming the way we dress. It's no exaggeration: Over the decades, jeans have evolved from a humble proletarian garment to a flashy designer product, with plenty of historic stops at every step of the journey. Since Strauss and Davis introduced their flagship product, jeans have outfitted everyone from plebs to presidents, making icons of too many of them to count. (Brando and Dean come to mind pretty quickly.)

Jeans have been banned from hotels, smuggled into countries and, above all, remixed and revisited by each generation that discovers them anew, which, in 2024, makes it possible to find the right pair for You all the more difficult. This is where we come in. Over the past few months, GQ's team of denimheads have tested oceans of high-end overalls, churning through dozens of pairs to land on the 13 below. Taken as a whole, they represent an indigo-infused snapshot of our favorite jeans past and present, from genre-defining mainstays to new indie riffs and every pair in between. Let’s dive into it.

The best jeans for men, according to GQ

Best Jeans Overall: Levis 501 Original Fit Jeans

Sometimes the simple and obvious answer turns out to be the right one. And when it comes to denim, it's easy, obvious and undeniably RIGHT The answer is the Levis 501, the most influential silhouette from the most influential denim brand. For newbies who have never owned one or guys returning to the style after a long hiatus, this is where your search should begin and where it will probably end too. Levis invented the blue jean, so one might expect its flagship silhouette to be halfway decent. What's more unexpected, however, is how the 501 has held up decades after it hit the market. The denim is still substantial and sturdy, the details are still almost perfectly selected and the silhouette is still THE prototypical straight cut. Plus, the sheer number of washes and sizes available means there's an option for almost everyone.

The 501 is close to perfect, but during our last round of testing we noted a few issues. I like the way the 501 looks on others, says GQ business editor Gerald Ortiz. But I'm knock-kneed and I have big calves, so they don't look like me. (Sad, but true!) That being said, for countless people across literal generations, the 501 fits the bill just fine. And while we love the wide variety of washes, colors, and fabrics available, we highly recommend the all-cotton versions over the stretch-infused joints.

The best yet? At around $80, they're already a solid value. But with a little patience, you can reliably put them on sale.

Best Budget Jeans: Wrangler Original Cowboy Cut Jeans

Along with Levis and Lee, Wrangler represents a third of the denim world's Big Three; his pedigree is impeccable. So don't let its affordable prices fool you into thinking its jeans are second-rate: they represent some of the best value denim money can buy. You do not know where to start ? Head west, young man, to the brand's Cowboy Cut line, the official jeans of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. (What about authenticity?) Yeehaw certifications aside, the Cowboy Cut line offers a host of durable denims, some of which tip the scales at over 15 ounces. The Original Cowboy Cut Jean features a high rise that sits at the natural waist, a flattering seat and enough leg room to wear with a pair of boots. For around fifty dollars, this is one of the best fitting jeans on the market. Are they edges? No. Is it important ? Also no.

Beyond their legitimately beefy feel, the Wranglers Cowboy Cut jeans looked incredibly good on each of our testers. GQ associate business editor Tyler Chin particularly liked their longer waistline and inseam range, designed to fit a wider range of body types. They're great for tightening the glutes for a more toned look, notes Chin. Maybe Beyonc should have written an ode to Wrangler instead.

Best Improved Jean: 3sixteen RS-100x Jean

Over the past 20 years, Japanese denim has gone from a fringe obsession to a hot topic (no that Hot topic). Menswear's reverence for Japan comes from the excess of artisanal makers in the country, who ply their trade with a painstaking approach to quality and detail. However, thanks to the glut of specialty denim boutiques in the United States, you don't need to book a flight to Tokyo or use a proxy service to get yourself a pair of true blue Japanese jeans. In fact, one of our favorite riffs on the genre comes from 3sixteen, a brand tied to OG homemade denim and its modern playgrounds.