Shanaya Kapoor's Backless Dress Is Inspired by the 2000s Paris Hilton Style Era





The designer of Kapoor's dress, Jan Ghandour, is a Lebanese designer known for his glamorous evening wear. He crafted the outfit from metallic mesh with cutout details, reminiscent of popular styles from the 2000s. Kapoor's outfit was a visible homage to 2000s party girl Paris Hilton. From her Barbie girl moment to her hit show with her best friend Nicole Kidman, The simple life, Hilton was the talk of the town at the time. Her style involved a lot of pink, but aside from that, she embodied the height of 2000s style: denim capris, spaghetti strap tops, sparkly sunglasses, Juicy Couture tracksuits, and crop tops in every shade of pink , icy blue and metallic. ISTANBUL, TURKEY – MARCH 27: (TURKEY OUT) Socialite Paris Hilton poses for the media before the Miss Turkey 2008 beauty pageant on March 27, 2008 in Istanbul, Turkey. Hilton is in Istanbul as a member of the jury for the Miss Turkey 2008 beauty pageant. (Photo by Getty Images)Getty Images LONDON – MAY 3: Paris Hilton celebrates her 21st birthday at the Stork Rooms on Swallow Street on May 3, 2002 in London. (Photo by Dave Bennett/Getty Images)Dave Bennett/Getty Images It seems like Kapoor took a page or two from Hilton's style diary and used it as inspiration for herself. The all-sequinned dress is a Bollywood classic at this point. Kapoor's peers like Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Janhvi Kapoor have all been spotted in one version or the other for various promotional activities and award shows. The ideal way to wear a sequin dress is to not go overboard with the accessories and keep your outfit as a statement piece. Wear it for a night out and be the main character you always wanted to be, or wear it with sheer cropped jackets to embody that Paris Hilton leaving a club at 4 a.m. Marilyn Monroe said that diamonds are a girl's best friend, and while not everyone is lucky enough to have them, glitter is always a great way to make your night sparkle without spending a fortune. Instagram Content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from Since.

