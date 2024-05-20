The Fashion Workers Act is about to be passed in New York





This year there is more support than ever. “We've always had strong support behind the bill, but this year especially, we're proud of the broad coalition of support that threw its weight behind the Fashion Workers Act,” she said. Fashion workers and advocates rallied in support of the bill ahead of the vote. Earlier this month, on the Sunday before the Met Gala, the Model Alliance gathered on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art alongside representatives from SAG-AFTRA, the Writers Guild of America East, the Cond Union, the National Domestic Workers Alliance and the Freelancers. Union. We're seeing more momentum and support, Ziff says. Last month, the Model Alliance expanded its board of directors with four new female members. Two of them have expertise in labor policy: former New York State Senator Alessandra Biaggi, who passed legislation to strengthen survivor protections and hold employers accountable for fight against sexual misconduct (she also introduced the Fashion Act) and Caitlin Rooney, senior labor policy advisor to U.S. Senator Bernie. Sanders. Two of them are currently working models: activists Ambra Battilana Gutierrez and Nidhi Sunil. We pride ourselves on being worker-led, says Ziff. We are really excited to have new leadership and new ideas. So we came to the end of the session feeling pretty good about our chances of passing the Fashion Workers Act. This is more timely than ever, following the increase and decline of the #MeToo movement, which has highlighted issues of harassment and discrimination in the entertainment industries. Ziff also points out that the growing prevalence and emerging problem of AI brings an additional sense of urgency. What we're asking for is so basic, Ziff says. Fashion workers are workers like everyone else and there is no excuse for continuing to deprive them of the same rights and protections afforded to other industries. Before tomorrow's vote, she said: We call on the assembly to vote on the bill and on the governor. [Kathy] Hochul to sign it. The legislative session ends June 6, so time is running out. Comments, questions or feedback? Send us an email at [email protected]. More from this author: Models prepare for legal battle against AI Will models be the next to unionize? British celebrity stylists are unionizing and want others to join

